Carlisle boys basketball team hopes first win 'sets the tone' for 2021 season

In a game that featured four ties and five lead changes Thursday night, it looked like Carlisle’s boys basketball team was pulling away in the fourth quarter.
As they had done all night, North Cross came back, and it took a strong defensive effort by the Chiefs to hold off their rivals.
North Cross hit two free throws to cut the lead to one with 33 seconds to play. After the Raiders were forced to foul, Chiefs senior Dre Grubb went to the line and missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and then fouled the Raiders after a rebound. With 3.7 seconds to play, K.J. Stuart stole the North Cross inbound, and although he also missed the first shot on his 1-and-1 free throw attempt, the Raiders were unable to beat Carlisle’s press and get the ball up the court in time, settling for a hail Mary shot at half court which bounced off the backboard.
Carlisle won 52-51 for the first victory of the season.
“Perseverance. We’ve been preaching a lot about them fighting through adversity,” said Carlisle coach Brandon Smith following the game. “So I think for them to be able to focus, listen to what we’re telling them during the timeouts and go out and execute things, that’s what it take to win games like that.”
Here’s more from Thursday’s Chiefs win that improved the team to 1-1 on the year:
SENIOR LEADERSHIP
North Cross took the lead early thanks to sharp outside shooting – the Raiders hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including their first four makes of the contest. It was Carlisle senior Jayson Fain who helped keep the game close in the first. Fain scored Carlisle’s first 10 points and finished the night with a game-high 23 points, including two made 3-pointers.
“I know if I get off to a hot start everybody else just seems to follow,” Fain said. “That’s just what it takes being a leader. I know I just set the tone most of the time.”
Fain helped Carlisle tie the score at 16-16 early in the second quarter on a long pass up the court to Grubb, who was waiting under the basket for an easy layup.
Fain had another steal, and subsequently made both of his free throws after getting fouled with 2.4 seconds left in the second to help Carlisle take a 25-23 lead into the half.
A blocked shot by Isaiah Eggleston led to a fast break layup by Fain to give the Chiefs their largest lead of the night to that point – 46-40 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter.
BUILDING OFF A LOSS
Carlisle was coming off of a 71-62 loss to Eastern Mennonite the previous Saturday in the season opener. Fain said the team spent the week of practice focusing on rebounds and rotating on defense. The team wanted to build off of the previous loss.
It took a lot of determination,” he said. “We came in, had good practices, and built off of that and we really executed, did what we had to do, did what we were supposed to do.”
MATURITY
Smith said that since he has low numbers on his roster the coaching staff decided they would play slow on made shots and push the ball up the court quicker on misses and turnovers until his young team can used to varsity play. Carlisle has two sophomores, two freshmen, and one eighth grader on the roster.
“Normally whether it’s a make or miss it’s a run-and-shoot style offense, but we’re asking them to change up a little bit to conserve energy this year,” he said.
The Chiefs’ coach said his team showed maturity in hanging on for a win in a rivalry game. Anytime Carlisle plays North Cross, Smith said it’s always going to be a great game, and he hopes the win can set the tone for the rest of the season.
“We’ll definitely start to mesh a little better, get that chemistry and start to play a little better,” he said. “Obviously we’ve got to knock some rust of with our free throws and shooting and stuff like that. So that’s just going to take getting those reps during practice so I’m just looking forward to hopefully being able to keep moving this season during the pandemic. Just see what’s next.”
STATS AND NEXT GAME
Grubb added 14 points for the Chiefs, and Eggleston had 12.
Carlisle will go on the road on Tuesday to New Covenant School for a 7 p.m. contest.
Carlisle 52, North Cross 51 (Thursday)
North Cross 14 9 15 13 – 51</&h5>
Carlisle 12 13 13 14 – 52</&h5>
NCS: M. Hines 7; N. Andrew 21; C. Robertson 4; G. Bloomfield 13; D. Johnson 6</&h5>
CS: I. Eggleston 12; T. Henry 3; D. Grubb 14; J. Fain 23</&h5>
3 pt. FG: NC 10 (N. Andrew 5; G. Bloomfield 3; D. Johnson 2); C 5 (J. Fain 3; D. Grubb 1; T. Henry 1)</&h5>
