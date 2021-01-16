Carlisle boys basketball team hopes first win 'sets the tone' for 2021 season

It took a lot of determination,” he said. “We came in, had good practices, and built off of that and we really executed, did what we had to do, did what we were supposed to do.”

MATURITY

Smith said that since he has low numbers on his roster the coaching staff decided they would play slow on made shots and push the ball up the court quicker on misses and turnovers until his young team can used to varsity play. Carlisle has two sophomores, two freshmen, and one eighth grader on the roster.

“Normally whether it’s a make or miss it’s a run-and-shoot style offense, but we’re asking them to change up a little bit to conserve energy this year,” he said.

The Chiefs’ coach said his team showed maturity in hanging on for a win in a rivalry game. Anytime Carlisle plays North Cross, Smith said it’s always going to be a great game, and he hopes the win can set the tone for the rest of the season.