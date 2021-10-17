Carlisle boys soccer gets bounce back win, sees improvement this season

With six seniors, four juniors, three sophomores, and two freshmen on the team, Carlisle is older in years, but young in soccer experience.

Carlisle also had two eighth graders on the roster for Thursday’s game, including center defensive-midfielder Cole Bryant, playing in just his second varsity contest.

“He tremendously played one heck of a game,” Dalton said of Bryant. “He put his heart on the field and that’s what I really enjoyed seeing. A kid that was that small and playing against kids that was 6’2, 190 pounds and he’s out there actually staying with the composure of the game. To me, that was heart.”

Craddock is one of just a few Chiefs players who has prior soccer experience. Much of Carlisle’s roster is baseball and basketball players who joined the team this year to try a new sport and help fill out the roster.

Even though there are several players new to the sport, Dalton and Craddock both said they’ve seen improvements on the roster top-to-bottom.

“For them to acclimate and actually be able to play soccer, to me that warms my heart because they’re giving the sport of soccer a chance instead of strictly focusing on baseball and basketball,” Dalton said.