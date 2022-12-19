Carlisle dedicates 'Coaches Court' before Friday's basketball games

Carlisle School dedicated its renovated gym in a ceremony on Friday ahead of the Chiefs girls and boys basketball doubleheader.

The school named the gym “Coaches Court,” which officials said is “a way of honoring those who have given time, energy, and wisdom to Carlisle student-athletes, teaching them about life, the importance of teamwork, discipline, and respect, all the while stressing education,” a release from the school read.

The release continued, “Carlisle recognizes the importance that coaches can play in the lives of children. They foster positive youth development, form strong bonds, and teach players to honor the game, win or lose.”

Over the summer and fall, the school complete a renovation project that included installing a new hardwood court in the gym to replace the previous floor which was a rubber compound that Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell estimated to be about 40 years old.

The project also included new lights and a fresh coat of paint on the walls. The basketball goals were also raised to accommodate for the higher floor boards, and a new sound system was installed.

A fundraising campaign by the school over the summer received nearly $120,000 in donations in the first month, Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew previously told the Bulletin.

On Friday, Agnew expressed gratitude to those donors who made the renovation possible.

Friday’s ceremony included video clips from former Carlisle student athletes who had played on state championship teams and moved on to play at the collegiate and professional levels.

Thon Maker, who was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, thanked Carlisle for “the role it played in my development,” in a video shown at the ceremony. Maker is currently in China playing with the Fujian Sturgeons.

Kaleb Johnson, who graduated from Carlisle in 2015 and went on to play at Georgetown, expressed his gratitude for all that was done for him while a student at Carlisle. Johnson has played for the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, and Brillantes de Zulia in Venezuela.

Yesid Mosquera-Perea, a 2016 Carlisle grad, has played at UVA-Wise and professionally in Colombia, Venezuela, and Ecuador. Mosquera used the opportunity in Friday’s ceremony to encourage students to take advantage of the new facility and, “embrace the community,” he said in a video message.

There were over 150 people in attendance at the Coaches Court dedication ceremony on Friday, which included Mrs. Elizabeth Walker, one of the original founders and steadfast supporters of the school.

Carlisle’s first varsity basketball coaches were Tom Webster, who coached the girls, and Tyler Harris, who coached the boys, beginning in 1970. Basketball was the only sport played in the gym until volleyball was added as a fall sport in 2004.

The school boasts 15 VISAA basketball state championships: six boys titles under coach Jeff Adkins, and one under Jason Niblett, and eight girls titles under coaches Tony Jones and Mancino Craighead, who won four each.