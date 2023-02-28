The road to a state championship for the Carlisle girls and boys basketball teams begins on Wednesday at Carlisle School.

The Chiefs will play a doubleheader in the VISAA Division IV state quarterfinals. The girls will start the night with a game at 5 p.m., and the boys will play at approximately 6:30 p.m., or 20 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.

Carlisle’s girls took the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, giving them a bye in the first round. They’ll play the winner of No. 8 Grace Christian School (10-14) and No. 9 Tidewater Academy (7-13). The Warriors and Kings played on Tuesday night, and results were too late for publication.

The Chiefs finished the regular season 16-10 overall.They won six straight games from December 12-January 12, and four straight games from January 14-25. They went 3-7 the rest of the way.

Freshman Ja’la Niblett leads the Chiefs in scoring and assists this season, with 16.5 points and 4.0 assists per game. Niblett has knocked down 60 3-pointers on the year.

Zarah Gray is scoring 12.1 points per game, and averaging a team-high 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 steals. Zion Squires is averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals, and 3.3 assists per game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the state semifinals on Friday at Benedictine College Prep, in Richmond.

The VISAA Division IV girls basketball state championship will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Benedictine.

Carlisle’s boys basketball team takes the No. 3 seed in the state tournament after finishing the regular season 13-14. The Chiefs won six straight games from January 17-31, and went 2-6 the rest of the way.

The Chiefs start the state tournament with two players averaging more than 15 points per game. Freshman Trey Beamer is scoring 22.9 points per game, and sophomore Branson Leduc-Mattox is averaging 16.9.

Sophomores Jameer Reynolds and Braelyn Gray are adding 9.0 and 7.2 points per game each.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the tournament, Carlisle will play the winner of No. 6 Church Hill Academy (7-18) and No. 11 Denbigh Baptist (9-14) on Wednesday. The Phantoms and Minutemen faced off on Tuesday, and results were too late for publication.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the state semifinals on Friday at Virginia State University.

The VISAA Division IV boys basketball state championship will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at VSU.