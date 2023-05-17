The Carlisle School golf team finished second in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament on Monday.

The 18-hole event was held at Meadowbrook Country Club, in Richmond.

The Chiefs shot 328 on the day, finishing seven strokes behind first place Veritas School (321).

Carlisle was paced by Webb Garrett, who shot 78, good enough for ninth place individually.

Connor Boughton (82), Addison Lawrence (83), and Brady Wells (85) completed the Carlisle scoring.

Carlisle was in the lead through the first nine holes, but was unable to hold off hard-charging Veritas, which rallied from third place after the first nine holes.

Eastern Mennonite shot 331 to finish in third. Hampton Roads Academy (4th place), Greenbrier Christian (5th), and Timberlake Christian (6th) completed the field.

Four golfers shared medalist honors at even par 71. Those golfers were: Will Johnson (Kenston Forest), Ryan Slonaker (Eastern Mennonite), Macie Rasmussen (Greenbrier Christian), and Luke Libbey (New Covenant).