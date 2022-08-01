Carlisle grad Anne-Parker Coleman becomes sports anchor in Charlottesville

Martinsville's Anne-Parker Coleman is the new weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter at WCAV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Charlottesville.

Coleman, 24, was known as Anne Parker Coleman when she was an All-Blue Ridge Conference field hockey player at The Carlisle School, but she later added a hyphen to emphasize how she would like to be addressed.

Her older brothers are also former athletes. Lester Coleman was a punter for UVa, while James Coleman was a punter at UVa and Western Michigan.

"My entire family, … our lives truly revolved around mine and my brother's sports," she said. "I kind of got to an age where my brothers really excelled athletically — and don't get me wrong, I did, too, in my own way — but I kind of realized my talents probably could lie with talking about [sports].

"I wanted to make a name for myself in a way that my brothers did, and that wasn't going to be necessarily on the field."

Anne-Parker Coleman graduated from UVa last year with a degree in American studies. UVa does not have a communications school, but she did take some courses in the media studies department.

According to the WCAV website, she reported for WUVA News, the student-run news organization at UVa, and interned for the school's athletic department as a videographer, interned for Voice In Sport as a content creator, and was an on-camera intern for Wahoops Sports.

Coleman was hired by WCAV last July as a news reporter. She took that job with the hopes of eventually moving over to the sports department.

"It was more of, 'I have to go in and prove myself and earn the [sports] position, which thankfully I did," she said.

The station moved her to sports last month when the previous weekend sports anchor left for a job in Florida.

"I'm thankful for that [news reporter] experience, but I would not do it again. I am much more fitted for sports, and I knew that going into it," Coleman said.