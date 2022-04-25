Carlisle hires Bassett boys basketball coach DeMario Mattox to same position

Carlisle School announced last week the hiring of Demario Mattox as the new head coach of the school's boy's basketball team.

Mattox previously was an assistant for the Chiefs from 2012-2016 under head coach Jason Niblett. During that time, Carlisle went to four straight VISAA state semifinals a won a state championship in 2014 while being nationally ranked that season.

The Liberty University graduate most recently coached the boys varsity team at Bassett High School, taking over the program in June 2020. The Bengals finished the 2021-2022 season 11-12 and in fourth place in the Piedmont District.

BHS athletic director Jay Gilbert said in an email the job posting to replace Mattox has been sent to post and will be posted for two week before they can begin interviews. The school has not started interviews as of Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Carlisle, Mattox’s goal for Carlisle’s basketball program is to, "focus on these concepts: character development, skill development, encouragement, dedication, and teamwork.

"His hope is to help mold young men into bright, brave, and respectful individuals, on and off the court," the release continued. "A second goal is to build a program that focuses on skill development, which will allow players to compete at the highest level. The encouragement, dedication and time these young men will put in will help build a solid teamwork foundation that will create success at an optimal level."

Mattox replaces Brandon Smith, who coached the Chiefs from 2016-2022. Carlisle was 5-15 last season.

"We’re excited to welcome Demario back to Carlisle School," Carlisle athletic director Melinda Brightwell said in a release from the school. "His leadership and ability to mentor young men will be an asset to our basketball program and the school.”