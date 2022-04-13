Carlisle pair commits to college baseball programs

Two Carlisle School seniors committed on Monday to continue their baseball careers at the college level.

Outfielder Colby Cunningham committed to play at NCAA Division III Marymount University in Northern Virginia, and pitcher/infielder Kale Richardson committed to NCAA Division II King University in Bristol, Tennessee.

"These two student athletes have made a significant impact on the Carlisle baseball program and its success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize them," Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell said during Monday's signing ceremony.

Cunningham was named Second Team All-State for VISAA Division III last season. He was also a member of the Chiefs' boys soccer team this fall.

“Colby is a team leader who sets the example for his younger teammates," Brightwell said. "He is dedicated to the sport of baseball all year long, not just during the season,”

Marymount, located in Arlington, plays in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The Saints are 17-10 this season.

“I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best I can be," Cunningham said at the signing. "I couldn’t be more proud to announce my commitment to Marymount University.”

Cunningham was joined at the signing by his parents, Cindy and David Cunningham of Martinsville, and his brother, Colin Cunningham, who is also a member of the Chiefs baseball team.

Richardson signed his letter of intent to King University, which plays in Conference Carolinas. The Tornado are 16-16 this season.

Richardson has played baseball for the Chiefs since eighth grade.

“On the field, he exemplifies leadership, determination, commitment, and selflessness," Brightwell said. "Kale is a true example of a student-athlete with a strong focus in the classroom.”

“I would like to thank my parents for their guidance and the sacrifices they have made, my brother and all my coaches," Richardson said. "I’m excited to further my education and baseball career at King University in the fall.”

Richardson was joined at the ceremony by his parents, Paula and Keister Richardson, of Danville, and his brother, Carter Richardson.

Carlisle coach Will Inman praised both Cunningham and Richardson for what they've done for the Chiefs.

“Both of these young men have brought a great deal of talent and heart to this program over the years," Inman said. "The programs at Marymount and King will require a great deal out of both of them, but I believe they are ready for the challenge.”