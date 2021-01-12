Carlisle School lays blueprint for hosting basketball games in 2021

Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell said she was a little nervous before Monday’s girls basketball season and home opener.

Unlike in normal years, this year’s basketball season featured many new rules and regulations, all of which were tested for the first time during the Chiefs' contest against New Covenant. No more than 25 spectators could be in the stands, all of whom had to be a parent of one of the players on either team. Everyone coming in also had to have their temperature checked and had to wear a mask the entire time they were inside the building.

The spectators watched players who also wore masks the entire game. There was no pre- or postgame handshake, only fist bumps between the coaches and referees.

The start of the game was marked with a simple out-of-bounds throw-in by the away team, rather than the traditional jump ball.

It was different, but necessary, and Brightwell said the players were happy to oblige if it meant they were able to play games amid the coronavirus pandemic.