Carlisle School Where Are they Now: A look at former Chiefs still competing at the next level

Here’s a look at Carlisle School graduates currently competing at the college or professional level.
(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)
- Trey Carter – Liberty University baseball – Made 21 appearances out of the bullpen with two starts last spring as a sophomore. Finished with a 2-1 record and a 4.50 ERA and two saves.
- Addison Clark – VMI baseball—Competed in 10 games with one start last spring as a freshman.
- Colby Cunningham – Marymount University baseball – Will be a true freshman competing this spring.
- Nick Duncan – P&HCC baseball – Made 13 appearances out of the bullpen. Went 2-0 after throwing 22 innings with a 6.95 ERA. Averaged 7.77 strikeouts per game.
- Isaiah Eggleston – Penn State Harrisburg men’s basketball – A sophomore transfer, has made eight appearances this season, averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- Jayson Fain – Jefferson University men’s basketball – Has appeared in eight games so far this season as a sophomore, averaging 1.5 points per game.
- Alyson Gammons – Salem College women’s soccer – Was named to the USA South Conference All-Sportsmanship Team this fall. In her junior season, played in 18 matches, making 17 starts and scoring two goals. Also tied for team-high in assists with three.
- Aleigha Hodges – University of Charleston women’s golf – As a graduate student, has competed with the Eagles for five seasons.
- Garret Kangas – Campbell University baseball—Made 18 bullpen appearances and posed a 3.50 ERA as a true freshman last spring. Earned a 1-0 record and recorded two saves, striking out 11 in 18.0 innings of work. Faced two batters, issuing a walk and picking up a strikeout, in the Big South Championship game on May 28.
- Cali Martin – Randolph College volleyball—Played in 24 sets and 15 matches this fall as a sophomore, recording 13 kills, 18 digs, and 3 blocks.
- Vitor Ot
- suka – West Liberty University men’s soccer—Honorable Mention All-MEC, started 16 of 17 games, scoring two goals, including one game-winner, with six assists.
- Conner Plaster – UVA-Wise baseball – Will compete as a true freshman this spring.
- Kale Richardson – King University baseball – Will compete as a true freshman this spring.
- Gabriel Santos – Bluefield College men’s soccer – Competed as junior midfielder this fall.
- Gabriel Torres Santos – University of Pikeville men’s soccer – Made three appearances as a junior goalkeeper this fall.
- Juan Vascones – Mary Baldwin baseball – Made three appearances as a sophomore outfielder last season.
- Landon Wagoner – Randolph College men’s basketball – Competing this season as a junior. Played in 12 games with two starts so far, averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- - Tyeisha Williams—Mid-Atlantic Christian University women’s basketball – Started all eight
games so far this season, averaging 20.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.