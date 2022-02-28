Carlisle School's Ryder Mahoney chasing tennis dream to IMG Academy this fall

There’s a new star on the tennis courts at Chatmoss Country Club, taking on all comers. Young and old, former college stars and tournament champions, he has no fear of any opponent… and he’s only 11 years old.

On any given day you’re likely to see Ryder Mahoney on either the outdoor clay courts or the indoor tennis palace at Chatmoss. Rain or shine, the Carlisle School fifth grader is there, working on his game, his technique, and different shots.

If he isn’t at his local court, Ryder, the son of Dr. Mark Mahoney and Samantha Lester-Mahoney, all of Martinsville, is working with a trainer on his strength and conditioning. Sprinting, lifting, and plyometrics specifically tailored to tennis.

And when the Carlisle School fifth grader isn’t taking down Chatmoss members, he’s facing opponents of all ages in tournaments along the East Coast, from North Carolina to Florida.

“He’s doing all three like a triangle,” said Brian Cunniff, Director of Tennis at Chatmoss. “Some people just do one or two of those.

“His discipline as an 11-year-old, his work ethic is very, very strong. You don’t usually see that from children at that age, in any sport, I would say.”

Ryder’s skills on the court have caught the eye of some of the top tennis scouts in the nation. He’ll be heading to Florida in the fall to attend IMG Academy, a boarding school and prep academy for athletes in different sports.

The young star has big tennis dreams for the future, and they all began on the clay courts of Martinsville.

TENNIS STARTS

Several years ago, Samantha Mahoney participated in Dancing for the Arts through Piedmont Arts, and her practices were held at Chatmoss. While she was practicing, Mark Mahoney would take Ryder and the two started hitting tennis balls while they waited. Around the same time, Ryder started taking lessons.

Ryder played baseball and soccer for a season when he was younger, and he still plays basketball, but nothing has brought him as much joy as tennis. Like boxing and chess, there’s more pressure with an individual sport, but the rewards, to him, are greater.

“I like when I’m by myself better because I have nobody else to blame but me,” Ryder said in a recent interview.

Ryder travels frequently to Greensboro, North Carolina to play in tournaments while still training at Chatmoss during the week. He began taking lessons from Cunniff about eight months ago. In that short time, Cunniff has seen a tennis IQ that few 11-year-olds in the sport can match.

“His stroke technique has picked up quite a bit. His conditioning has gotten stronger through his off-court training and his strategic knowledge has gotten a lot better about shot selection, spin variation, match play,” Cunniff said. “Those would be some of the main things that I’ve seen. He’s maturing. He’s still 11 years old and you forget that. Sometimes you speak to him as an adult. He’s very well-spoken as an 11-year-old, I think.”

TENNIS FAMILY

Ryder’s mom is his No. 1 training partner, and his dad comes as often as he can when his work schedule permits. A former college athlete herself, Samantha Mahoney gives Ryder a formidable opponent on the court, which has helped his improvement.

“His mother is phenomenal,” Cunniff said. “Someday they’re going to be playing national mother/son tournaments.”

“It would be more special if I won occasionally,” Mark Mahoney said with a laugh.

Tennis also allowed the Mahoneys to have an outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. When the rest of the world was shut down, tennis tournaments kept going, giving the family a chance to travel to places like Hilton Head and Charleston, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina, “and we could all be with each other when he played,” Mark Mahoney said.

Playing with his parents has gotten Ryder used to competing against tennis players of all ages, and also gives him an outlet when the pressure on the court gets to be too much.

“It’s a lot of pressure. And the competition level, it’s getting better, but sometimes it’s too much pressure to deal with,” Ryder said. “I try to look over at them and that takes it off a little bit and my dad’s over in the corner trying to calm me down.”

IMG

IMG Academy was started in 1978 by famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. The school, located in Bradenton, Florida, has since expanded with programs for football, soccer, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, track and field, and cross country. But the tennis program is likely the most prestigious, with several dozen notable alumni and trainees like Serena and Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, Björn Borg, and Pete Sampras.

Ryder attended several camps at IMG starting a few years ago, and the Mahoneys went to a parents weekend last year. The coach started hitting with Ryder and offered him a spot if he’d like it.

The chance to play against all athletes his own age was appealing. Ryder’s tournaments in Greensboro now are seeded based on skill level, so he’s playing opponents as young as nine and as old as 19. In Florida, though, he’s taking on other players who are the best in the world at his age.

“We got down there and there were 128 12-year-olds playing from 90 different countries,” Mark Mahoney said. “It was amazing, but it was a lot. We realized what we were up against.”

“I just felt so much better and it’s just so much fun down there playing with more kids,” Ryder said. “It’s way better competition and getting to meet these kids from all over the world… I get to improve my game a little more.”

Ryder will be in sixth grade in the fall, but he’ll have something close to a college schedule. He’ll play tennis every day from 7:30-11:30 a.m., eat lunch and shower, and take classes from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Samantha Mahoney will be going with him to stay and help with the transition, and Mark Mahoney will go down as often as possible when his work permits. Ryder will also come home during his summers to make Martinsville his “home base” and play tournaments in his home region.

There are perks outside of just tennis Ryder is looking forward to at his new school. There is a fishing team he plans to join that charters a boat once a month.

There’s also the possibility of running into other professional athletes on the school’s ground.

“The first time we went there Tom Brady had been there a week before. We just missed him,” Ryder said.

Moving to a boarding school hundreds of miles away was a tough decision. Mark Mahoney said Carlisle School has been great to Ryder since he began there in kindergarten and Henry County and Martinsville have been very supportive.

But the family is hopeful the new school will help Ryder in more than just his tennis game.

“Just to see him grow up and see him mature. His maturity level has gotten so much better,” Samantha Mahoney said. “I saw a big difference when he came back from Florida by being around those kids there. And there, they’re all on the same goal. They go to class and they play a sport.”

“Everybody is so friendly, so supportive. You have coaches from all walks of life and they’re all so positive with every kid,” Mark Mahoney said. “They teach classes between tennis lessons — one on bullying and one on nutrition and how to deal with mental health. That’s what impressed me more than anything is how they’re really helping you grown as a person, almost more so than an athlete.”

FUTURE

It makes sense that Ryder’s favorite tennis player is Rafael Nadal, who has won more grand slam titles than any other men’s tennis player in history. Nadal made his mark on the tennis world by being the greatest on clay courts, having won a record 13 French Open titles.

Ryder also began on clay courts at Chatmoss, and he’s tried to emulate Nadal’s stroke on the unusual surface.

“His top-spin, it’s just amazing to me. I want to have as much top-spin as he has,” Ryder said.

“He’s hitting hard but he’s hitting with heavy top-spin that kicks which makes is hard for many people to handle,” Cuniff said of Ryder. “His top-spin drives are phenomenal, really powerful, and getting more consistent. Very hard to handle for an opponent.”

Like Nadal, Ryder has high hopes of one day becoming a professional tennis player. He says so in no uncertain terms.

No matter where the game of tennis takes him in the near and far future, coaches are sure Ryder has the drive to go as far as he wants with the game, and the support behind him to be there every step of the way.

“He’s a great kid,” Cunniff said. “He’s got a vision and he’s got a great support group with his family.”

“He’s driven all of it,” Mark Mahoney said. “We’ve told him over and over, whatever you want, you don’t have to do it. And he’s the one who’s made most of the decisions when it comes to tennis.”

“We just give him the tools and whatever he does with it he does with it. It’s a lot of pressure for an 11-year-old, but he’ll be fine,” Samantha Mahoney said. “Everybody has pitched in. It takes a village… For him to get to whatever level, of course we know what level he wants to get to, you’ve got to try and you’ve got to work hard and dream big. Chase the dream.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

