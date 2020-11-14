Carlisle's Clark, Kangas sign to Division I baseball programs

When Carlisle’s baseball team returns this spring, the Chiefs will have two NCAA Division I signees on the roster.
Carlisle seniors Addison Clark and Garret Kangas signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play baseball at the next level. Clark committed to play at Virginia Military Institute, and Kangas committed to Campbell University in North Carolina.
The signings were held as a virtual event at Carlisle School.
Clark, a 6-foot-3 corner outfielder and corner infielder, is a 5-year starter for the Chiefs. He was named second team all-conference and to the all-tournament team in 2018, and was named to the first-team All-VISAA state team and first-team all-conference in 2019. He was also the recipient of the coach’s award both seasons.
“Without my past five years at Carlisle I believe that there is no chance I would be where I am today,” Clark said at the signing.
Clark hit .419 in 2019 as a sophomore for the Chiefs, leading the team with 24 runs scored, 13 doubles, and two homeruns, and was second on the team with 26 hits.
Clark thanked Carlisle baseball coach Will Inman and assistant Terry Carter for pushing him to be “the best baseball player and young man that I possibly could be,” he said.
“I also want to thank Coach Inman and Coach Carter for sacrificing all their time and their effort to Carlisle baseball and to making it the best team they could year after year that continues to compete,” Clark added. “I am very humbled and grateful to be given the opportunity to play Division I baseball.”
“Addison has been an extreme part of this program. He has been a staple of this program since his eighth grade year,” Inman said. “He is going to do great things in life because of his tough work ethic and also mental toughness in and outside of school.”
Clark was also a member of the Junior Mustangs program this fall.
The Chief called VMI a “very special place” and said his decision to attend teh school was made not only to be able to play collegiate baseball but also to have the opportunity to be “part of something that will better myself the rest of my life.”
Kangas, a 4-year starter for the Chiefs, was named first-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019, and was all-state and the recipient of the coach’s award in 2018.
The right-handed pitcher said he is “beyond excited” to continue his education and baseball career at the Division I level.
“Four years ago someone told me I would never play Division I baseball and I think about that frequently,” Kangas said. “With the help of Coach Inman and Coach Carter I was able to grow tremendously as a player.
“Carlisle has also prepared me academically for the challenges I may face ahead.”
Kangas went 2-2 in seven pitching appearances for the Chiefs in 2019, allowing 12 runs in 16 innings pitched. Kangas struck out 23 batters to just nine walks.
At the plate in 2019, Kangas hit .317 with a team-high 26 RBIs. He Cwas also a member of the Junior Mustangs program this fall.
“Garret has been a key piece in the Carlisle baseball program for four years,” Inman said. “He wants to be in the game when the game is on the line, which as a coach is something you extremely value. You want someone who wants to be in the game when a tough spot is up.
“He has put in the work to earn everything he has achieved on and off the field.”
Kangas said he chose Campbell because he loved the brotherhood environment, the coaches, and the facilities. He first committed to the Camels program the summer before his junior year.
“I felt like it was the best decision for me coming from a small school into a small college,” he said. “I really like the way they compete for championships every year and we’d really like to make a run for Omaha one year.
“I don’t think I’m ready at this point, but I think once I get to college and once I’m there, by the time the season starts hopefully I’ll be ready to contribute.”
Clark and Kangas make three Division I signings by the Chiefs in the last two years. Trey Clark, a 2020 graduate of the program, is playing at Liberty University.
“It obviously helps our program a lot to have these caliber of players compete at Carlisle, and also be formed here,” Inman said. “Addison and Garrett worked extremely hard to earn these titles of Division I players. It’s not something that is easily done. So we have extremely high hopes this year for our season. Obviously we can’t have a better lineup. We look forward to having a lot of success in the playoffs and moving through our season.”
After the 2020 season was cancelled just one scrimmage into the year, Inman said the Chiefs look to play a full schedule of conference and nonconference games this spring. The team will play at the newly rebranded Leisy-Muehleck Baseball Field, which was renovated after a large fundraising campaign led by the baseball team last school year.
The renovations include new dugouts, backstop, safety netting, and sign, and better spectator seating. The changes were installed before the first scrimmage in the spring before the shutdown.
Clark and Kangas have one final season to learn as much as possible before moving on to the next level, a step Inman is confident his players will make with ease.
“I think they’ll make a big impact at the college level pretty quickly,” Inman said of his players. “Both coaches… know these players really well. They’ve seen them a lot. I’ve spoken with them multiple times throughout the years, literally on a weekly basis when it was crunch time, and I think they both have extremely high hopes for their players to come in and make an immediate impact on the team one way or another.”
“I am forever thankful to Carlisle and the baseball program, and I hope to represent the school in the best way possible when I proceed to college,” Kangas said.
