Carlisle's Clark, Kangas sign to Division I baseball programs

At the plate in 2019, Kangas hit .317 with a team-high 26 RBIs. He Cwas also a member of the Junior Mustangs program this fall.

“Garret has been a key piece in the Carlisle baseball program for four years,” Inman said. “He wants to be in the game when the game is on the line, which as a coach is something you extremely value. You want someone who wants to be in the game when a tough spot is up.

“He has put in the work to earn everything he has achieved on and off the field.”

Kangas said he chose Campbell because he loved the brotherhood environment, the coaches, and the facilities. He first committed to the Camels program the summer before his junior year.

“I felt like it was the best decision for me coming from a small school into a small college,” he said. “I really like the way they compete for championships every year and we’d really like to make a run for Omaha one year.

“I don’t think I’m ready at this point, but I think once I get to college and once I’m there, by the time the season starts hopefully I’ll be ready to contribute.”

Clark and Kangas make three Division I signings by the Chiefs in the last two years. Trey Clark, a 2020 graduate of the program, is playing at Liberty University.