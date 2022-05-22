Carlisle's Conner Plaster commits with UVA Wise baseball

It’s been a big week for the Carlisle School baseball team, and it was an even bigger week for Chiefs senior Conner Plaster. On Wednesday, Plaster signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at UVA Wise in the fall.

Plaster became the third Carlisle senior baseball player to sign with a college program. Teammates Colby Cunningham and Kale Richardson signed this spring with Marymount University and King University.

As a senior this season, Plaster hit .327 with 25 RBIs and 18 runs scored. The Chiefs first baseman led the team with four home runs.

Plaster transferred to Carlisle last season from Patrick County High School.

“He’s done great this year and the last couple years since he came over and re-classed,” Carlisle coach Will Inman said at the signing ceremony. “He really became a player. He likes to be a leader, he handles his business the right way, and he tries really hard.”

UVA Wise is an NCAA Division II school in Wise, Virginia, that competes in South Atlantic Conference.

The Cavaliers are 18-32 this spring.

“I chose Wise because it was a beautiful campus and it’s been a goal of mine to go there for a long time,” Plaster said. “And it just felt like home.”

Plaster said the recruiting process with Wise came together about a month and a half ago.

“I’m going up there and competing for a spot and hoping for the best,” he said.

“I think he’ll do good,” Inman said. “I think he’s got the work ethic and the mentality to succeed at the next level. It’ll be tough, obviously, mentally and physically, but I think it’s going to be a good thing.”

The Chiefs went 13-11-1 this season and reached the VISAA Division III state championship game for a second straight season.

In a statement read before officially signing, Plaster thanked all the people who helped him reach this milestone.

“I’d like to thank God for this beautiful opportunity to continue doing what I love at the next level,” Plaster said. “I’d like to thank my parents and my sister for all the sacrifices they’ve made. Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for believing me in and pushing me to give my best day-in and day-out. Thank you to the UVA Wise coaching staff for giving me this opportunity.”

“Just thank my teammates,” Plaster said after the signing. “It’s been an unbelievable one.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

