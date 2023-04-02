After leading the Carlisle girls basketball team to a VISAA Division IV state championship, Jason and Ja’la Niblett took home big state honors this season.

Freshman Ja’la Niblett was named VISAA Division IV Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The Chiefs point guard led her team in scoring and assists this season, with 17.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. Niblett knocked down 66 3-pointers on the year, shooting 40 percent from long range.

Niblett’s father, Jason Niblett, was named VISAA Division IV Coach of the Year. In his second season with the Chiefs, he took the team to its first state title since 2018.

Carlisle finished the season 20-10. They defeated Chelsea Academy, 61-55, in the state finals on March 4.

This was Jason Niblett’s second state championship with the Chiefs.

He’s the only coach at the school to ever win a state title as coach of a boys and girls team. Niblett coached the boys basketball team to a VISAA championship in 2014.

“This one is special,” Niblett told the Bulletin following the state championship win. “This win was special. The last time I won a championship my father was living. He’s no longer here, and winning this one with my daughter, Ja’la, is special.”

Ja’la Niblett was joined on the first team all-state list by teammates Zarah Gray and Zion Squires. Gray averaged 11.9 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. Squires averaged just under 10 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.6 steals per game.

Carlisle’s Trey Beamer and Branson Leduc-Mattox were both named First Team All-State for VISAA Division IV boys basketball.

Beamer averaged 23.3 points per game, and finished the season with 676 points. Leduc-Mattox averaged 17 points per game.

Carlisle’s boys basketball team reached the VISAA Division IV state semifinals before falling to Hampton Christian Academy. The Chiefs finished the season 14-15.

All-state teams are voted on by coaches in the state.