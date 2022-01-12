Changes ahead for racers at South Boston Speedway this season

South Boston Speedway officials work hard to make racing more affordable and fun for competitors, while, at the same time, keeping the competition on a level playing field.

Implementing conveniences for competitors is also part of the picture that makes South Boston Speedway a great place to race. The track is adding a new convenience this season by making it possible for teams to register for events via Pit Pay, an app they can download onto their phones. After downloading the app, drivers and team members can go to South Boston Speedway’s profile and purchase pit passes for any event.

“This will be a nice new convenience for our competitors,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Competitors will not have to stand in line as long on race day. They can come up to the designated Pit Pay window, show their confirmation and receive their armband.”

South Boston Speedway officials note that a change in a tire rule is the only notable rule change for the 2022 season.

In 2016, South Boston Speedway implemented a two-tire rule in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, limiting teams to the purchase of two tires per event. The goal with limiting the amount of tires a team can purchase is to lower the cost. This season, teams will purchase four new tires every other race date.

“While it will be a change, it will work out to be the same overall cost for the teams as it would be with the two-tire rule,” said Jeff Bomar, the director of operations and competition for South Boston Speedway.

Aside from the change in the tire rule, no major rules changes are planned for competitors for the 2022 season.

“Rules changes cost money,” Bomar said. “We do what we can to help control costs for the race teams. I feel that is why we have been able to have steady car counts the past few seasons.”

Along with rules designed to cut costs for competitors across all four of the track’s regular racing divisions, South Boston Speedway provides a good purse structure for competitors.

South Boston Speedway’s purse structure guarantees $500 to start in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Late Model Stock Car Division. That helps make it more financially feasible for teams to move up to competition in the top-tier division and to cover costs.

Along with that, the purse for South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division is among the better-paying purses in the region.

“We have a good package in place to help make racing as affordable as possible and keep everyone on a level playing field in terms of competition,” Brashears said. “That is a big reason why we saw consistent car counts, especially in the latter half, in 2021. We are looking to continue the momentum we had last season and build on it for the 2022 season.”

South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary season in 2022. The track’s first NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event of the season is set for March 19, with other special events planned for throughout the year. The complete 2022 South Boston Speedway schedule, ticket information, competitor information and the latest news and updates can be found on the South Boston Speedway website www.southbostonspeedway.com and through the speedway’s social media channels.