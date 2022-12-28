'Cheer was never on my list': How Bassett all-state cheerleader Aliviah Fulcher found a love for the sport

Growing up, Aliviah Fulcher played just about every sport she could try. She was always the one on the court or field, never the one on the sideline with pom-poms.

“I played basically every sport except softball and volleyball,” Fulcher said. “I came to the Bassett (High School) cheer camps when I was little. I used to always say I would be never a cheerleader. I was very strong on that.”

Fulcher still plays basketball – she’s a junior on the BHS varsity team this winter – and does competitive dance. Her love, though, is competitive cheerleading. This season, she helped the Bengals to a Piedmont District competitive cheer championship, and a fifth place at the Region 3D championship. As the Bengals flyer, she was named First Team All-Region 3D and Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 3.

And no one is more surprised by all of that than her.

“I used to think I was going to be in the WNBA or a professional dancer. Cheer was never on my list,” she said.

“I heard about competition cheer and got introduced to it. That’s when my love for the sport grew… I said I would never be a cheerleader and here I am.”

“You’re a diehard,” added BHS competition cheer coach Angela Lackey.

“Very much,” Fulcher said with a smile.

NOT JUST CHEERING

Competitive cheerleading is different than what fans see at football games. Most of the athletes on Bassett’s comp cheer team this fall don’t even do sideline cheerleading.

Comp cheer combines elements of gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading in a routine performed in front of judges.

Fulcher started going to practices with the Bengals comp cheer team when she was in eighth grade. She wasn’t able to compete at the time because of a rule by the Virginia High School League, but “I stuck around and learned as much as I could,” she said.

The next year, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she missed another season.

Her sophomore year is when things started to change, thanks in part to Bassett bringing in Lackey as the coach.

“I came in ready to work and that’s really when our program started to improve a lot,” Fulcher said. “We’ve just been working ever since. Kept getting better and better.”

Fulcher has made it her mission to get other athletes at Bassett to love competition cheer as much as she does. While she’s a leader on the mat, she considers recruiting her specialty. Her pitch is telling her classmates to watch the show “Cheer” on Netflix, a docuseries which follows the nationally-ranked Navarro College team, and then shows them videos of the BHS team, from where they started three years ago to their competitions this season.

“I just try to let them have a little peek into the love for my sport,” Fulcher said.

“Half our team this year was all softball players who didn’t even know what a High-V was… Really I think it’s coming in and trying it, because a lot of people look at it as, ‘Oh, cheer is not a sport, cheerleaders are just those girls, whatever.’ But when you come in and really try the sport and get to step on the mat and go through the whole performance part of it, it really just draws you in and you’re stuck.”

“In the beginning, it’s so much work and sometimes they can even get discouraged and not like comp," Lackey said. "And then as soon as we have our first competition and they perform in front of that crowd, it’s just kind of alive and they fall in love with it.”

THIS FALL

The Bengals fall season admittedly started off rough, Fulcher said. Numbers were low at tryouts until they were able to convince more girls to come out.

Fulcher started off the season as a back-spot in the stunts, but injuries on the team forced a switch, and she had to become the flyer – the person at the top of the stunts being held up and thrown through the air. The switch came about two weeks before competitions began.

Her versatility, knowing every position on the mat, makes Fulcher a huge asset for the Bengals.

“That’s what we like to see,” Lackey said. “We like to see girls that are at least willing to try every position and who have the attitude to where they want what’s best for the team and not just themselves.”

When it came to the postseason, things again started off rocky. At the PD championship, the team had its worst warm-up of the season. All the stunts were falling, the music wasn’t working. It was “a hot mess,” Fulcher said.

“Then we stepped out on the mat, and it was the best we ever performed the routines,” she added. “So that was a great competition.”

The team kept improving until regionals. The Bengals were one spot away from moving on to the semifinals, “So our goal next year is to make it to the second round, which I think we’re definitely going to be capable of,” Fulcher said.

The biggest difference this season for the Bengals was in their work ethic.

“We just worked our butts off every day at practice," Fulcher said. "Fought through injuries, had lots of team bonding, built a sisterhood up, and had great times at competition.

“I think everyone just grew a love for the sport more and wanted to be best. We came to practice and worked because we knew that the best schools were working ten times harder, so we just kept pushing and trying to be better than the practice before. Just keep on pushing until we get where we want to be.”

CHEERLEADING ATHLETE

The Bassett competition cheer team had a stunt clinic earlier this month for perspective team members. Fulcher brought in one of her eighth grade friends she dances with, and said “She flew a lib her first day, which is a very hard skill.”

There are benefits to being a multi-sport athlete both on the mat and the court. Being conditioned and knowing how to push yourself to the limit are important no matter what you're playing.

“My basketball coach, she loves to condition us and really teaches us to push through even when you feel like you’re just going to fall on the floor,” Fulcher said. “And that really helps because those 2 minutes and 30 seconds on the mat, I mean, it’s full-blast, and it's hard to push through, but you’ve just got to keep pushing.”

The feeling of relief when you win is also always there no matter what sport Fulcher is playing.

“All the work that goes into it and the feeling of relief you get when you step off the mat and know that you gave that best performance... is just the best feeling ever,” Fulcher said. “That feeling is like no other. Just the feeling of knowing that everything you worked for has paid off.”

“She’s very driven,” Lackey said. “She’s definitely all-in. She represents Bassett’s 'All-In' mentality very well. So I’m not surprised. She lives and breathes cheer, especially competition cheer. She is so driven she frustrates herself just about every single day, but she keeps coming back and she keeps working through, and that’s what they look for. She definitely has the drive.”

Fulcher said her hope is to cheer in college once her high school career is done – another dream she said she would have never considered when she was younger.

Until then, she has one final season with the Bengals. And her recruiting won’t stop until that season is done.

“If you’re an eighth grader, or rising 9th grade through 12th grade, come out and try competition cheer,” Fulcher said with a smile. “Keep a look on our socials. We are having stunt clinics and conditioning until our tryouts in July.”