Coaches Sound Off: What was the best game you coached in 2022?

The Martinsville Bulletin asked local high school and college coaches one question: What was the best game you coached this season? Here are the responses.

Patrick County High School Girls Basketball Coach Donny Rakes

This is not about game-winning shots or championship games. It is a reminder of one person’s perseverance and loyalty to the game and team she loved, and how in one small way she was hopefully rewarded. This was truly my favorite memory of the year.

Susanne Gonzalez, a tremendous 3-sport athlete had a promising basketball career cut short by a horrendous knee injury, not once, but twice during her career. Those occurred in her sophomore and senior years.

Despite being unable to play basketball her senior year, she attended literally every practice and team function during the season, with the exception of physical therapy or resting her knee. Her dedication and positive attitude were truly a sense of inspiration to the other girls, as well as to the coaching staff. I even had her address the team several times, introducing her as Coach Gonzalez.

As our season was coming to an end, we really wanted to do something special to recognize our most valuable player. With the cooperation of Martinsville High School’s athletic director, coaches, and players, we did the following on Senior Night: “Gonzo” was in the starting lineup for the tip-off. Martinsville allowed us to win the tip. All of our players escorted her down the court, gave her the ball and she hit her only shot of the year. We in turn allowed Martinsville to go down and score.

A big senior night crowd was on their feet cheering, and the tears were flowing. Her teammates were all over her, and Martinsville players were giving her pats on the back. It was really a moment of great sportsmanship. The love for Gonzo by her teammates was on full display.

Every now and then we as coaches are reminded that special people make special teams. That night was special.

Bassett High School Cross Country and Track Coach Brandy Arnold

The BHS XC team had a very successful season. The girls placed a close second in the Piedmont District championship meet. Sienna Bailey was the overall winner and PD Runner of the Year. Other Lady Bengals who made the PD All-District Team were: Claire Howe, Brittany Cruz, and Kayleigh Spencer.

Bailey also sought redemption from a spring season stress fracture. She finished fifth overall in the Region 3D XC championship, which also qualified her for the state championships. At the VHSL Class 3 XC championship, Sienna ran 20:50.37 and finished 33rd out of 103 runners.

The boys XC team won a back-to-back PD title, and Coach Kevin Underwood received the boys Coach of the Year award. All-District honors went to: Michael Foley, Tyress Wiltz, Chase Smith, Benjamin Flores, and Garry Hagwood.

At regionals, Michael Foley finished one spot, 16 seconds, away from qualifying for states.

Hard and consistent work during the summer pays off!

The BHS indoor and outdoor track teams also had successful seasons. We had several individuals and relay teams go to the state meets at Liberty University.

I have three favorite things about outdoor track:

1- Brendon Easley qualified for four state events: triple jump, 110 meter hurdles, 4x400 meter relay, and 4x100 meter relay. He had only tried it two weeks before.

2—Three girls relay teams got through to the state meet: 4x400, 4x800, and 4x100.

3—Going into the state meet, our boys 4x400 relay team was ranked 16th (next to last) and placed in the “slow heat.” They surprised almost everyone at the meet and finished 6th overall, which earned them All-State honors. It was so much fun to watch! Relay team members were Brendon Easley, Branson Mattox, Sterling Jamison, and Jamari Johnson.

Magna Vista High School Golf Coach Scott Gardner

The best part of the 2022 golf season for Magna Vista has to be seeing Patrick McCrickard qualify and play in the state golf rournament in Richmond. After missing this opportunity by one stroke the previous year, it was very satisfying seeing Patrick represent our school, district, and region at Stonehenge Country Club.

His fortitude after a slow start—three double bogeys in the first five holes—impressed regional coaches, ultimately posting a 77 which garnered First Team All-State honors with his Top 10 finish. This proved what we already knew, he was a champion!

Bassett High School Football Coach Brandon Johnson

Both of our Overtime games were pretty special this season against G.W.-Danville and Cave Spring. If I had to choose one it would be the 22 point comeback in the final 4:30 seconds against G.W., a team we haven’t beat before.

We were playing without our starting quarterback, Ja’Ricous Hairston, and he was also a big part of our defense. But Elijah Stokes stepped up and had a great game as the backup quarterback, and the wide receivers made some big time plays at the end of that game. The guys never quit and the game ended up going into overtime and we stopped them from the 1-yard-line two times to win the game.

This was a huge moment for our program as it showed the guys what can happen in life when you continue to battle through the hard times and stay strong in what you believe is right. The coaching staff and the players showed a lot of faith and belief on this night, and it showed in the end.

Patrick County High School Volleyball Coach Heidi Moore

There were 3 games that came to mind about this volleyball season. Each were 5-set wins for Patrick County. I cannot say they were the best games that I coached, but definitely some great volleyball that the girls played. They battled and found a way to finish all three games.

These were our first game against North Stokes at home, the game at Magna Vista, and our Regional game at home against Floyd County. These were our only 5-set games of the season and we came away with wins in all three games.

Patrick & Henry Community College Women’s Soccer Coach Arthur de Souza

The best game I coached this year was against Lenoir Community College at home. With the program coming from hard years, there were a lot of expectations built for this game from the players and coaching staff.

Before the game, both teams had hope of finishing with the first win of the season for each side. The girls put in a battle inside the field during the first half, but came out with a tie, until in the second half Deon Cruickshank opened the score and calmed the game down.

For sure the best part of this season was seeing, after all the struggles, we passed together at that point, to see the girls celebrating a well deserved win that the program also needed.

Bassett High School Boys Soccer Coach Houston Stutz

For us at Bassett, it was really hard to think of one key moment or game because the whole season was full of highs and lows.

Former Coach Larry Wylie told me at one point, since we still talk on a regular basis, “You guys should be prepared for just about any situation that comes up with the stuff you saw as a first-year head coach.”

Game 1 was strange without my former coach and mentor, and having to be the one to make the decisions and have final say rather than sharing opinions or advice. Luckily, the players made us look great with a 3-0 victory.

We had three tough back-and-forth matches with Magna Vista. We played Tunstall in a monsoon that finished 4-2 in our favor for one match, and then scored in the final minute of regulation to draw with them at their place after going a man-down. At G.W.-Danville, Nathan Morrison scored a game-winner in extra time. Both Martinsville matches felt like the renewing of a decades-long rivalry with the energy from both teams on the pitch, not to mention we got to compete against another one of my former coaches and friends.

In the district tournament, we came back from a 3-1 halftime deficit to beat Patrick County, 7-3. And with Carroll County in the regional tournament, Hector Maya finished the game-winner with a minute left in extra time for us to advance.

The 2022 season was certainly one I’ll never forget.

Martinsville High School Boys Soccer Coach Patrick Sullivan

For me, I think it was my/our first win of the season and varsity career at Halifax. You always remember your first win. It started off with probably the best play I saw in local soccer last year. Andy Garcia from the tap took one step and drilled a midfield shot dead center over the goalie’s head. That set the tone for the match.

In general, I was happy and proud to see former players on the sidelines of local teams: Fisher Athey at Magna Vista, and Houston Stutz and Zach Atwood at Bassett.

However, overall, I think the best game I saw regardless of all sports was the Bassett versus Martinsville football game. I am “old” enough to remember the days of Laurel Park versus Martinsville when in any sport the stands would be packed and the competition itself would be phenomenal. That game felt like those days. A good feeling, and it was great for our community.

Martinsville High School Boys Soccer Player Andy Garcia

My favorite game from last year was when we played against Basset at Basset High School because it was a really intense game and it felt like we was playing a professional soccer game.

My favorite moment from soccer was when I scored from half field from the start of the game against Halifax at Halifax County High School. I will never forget that moment.

Patrick County High School Baseball Coach Tal Swails

I think the game of the year for Patrick County baseball last season was at Bassett on April 19th, defeating the Bengals, 3-0.

That day, Tucker Swails flirted with perfection on the mound, losing his perfect game bid with one out in the bottom of the 7th. He still ended the game with a complete-game no-hitter, facing only 22 batters, striking out 10, and walking his only baserunner in the 7th inning.

In addition to near perfection on the mound, Tucker drove in all three of the Cougars’ runs with a 1st inning, 2 RBI moonshot over the centerfield fence, and a run-scoring stand-up triple in the 3rd inning.

Not to be lost on that outstanding day by the Cougars and Tucker Swails was the outing by Bengals starter, Jacob Gilbert. Although he took the loss on the mound, Gilbert was very good that day, going the distance for the Bengals, striking out 11, walking one and giving up only six Cougar hits.

The pitching on both sides was so impressive, the 7-inning game ended in less than an hour and a half, which for me is a record that will be hard to beat!