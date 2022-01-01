Coaches Sound Off: What was the best game you coached this year?

Local high school and college coaches were asked one question as 2021 came to a close: What was the best game you coached or saw this year?

Here are the responses:

John Athey - Magna Vista High School Boys Soccer Coach

"Our regional game we were down 1-0 at half time and we came back to win. Just the fact that we had taken the next step. To be down 1-0 at halftime and then to score to tie it in the second half, and to make a PK late in the game to win it and to hold on in the last 10 minutes or so. It seemed like forever. I don’t know how long it was but it felt like forever.

"We thought it was a really special season. The year before when they closed us down for COVID, we thought as a coaching staff that was the best team we’d ever had at Magna Vista. For us to come back and have such a good season.

"We lost a player before the season even started, and our leading scorer tore his ACL the fifth game of the year. To have guys like Isaiah Wade and Emmanuel Perez step up and fill that void when Finley Underwood got hurt. Isaiah had a great second half of the season. He was also hurt and missed a couple games. It didn’t seem to matter who was hurt or who couldn’t play that day for whatever reason. Everyone always stepped up.​

"Daizhawn Giggetts, my goalie, he had never played goalie before. We didn’t have a goalie and he just volunteered and stepped in there from Day 1. He had numerous shutouts and he worked his tail off.

"We became the first soccer team of any school in Henry County win a region title. Tunstall and Martinsville have won region titles, but no one else in the Piedmont District ever has."

Jay Gilbert - Bassett High School Athletic Director

"There is a lot that goes into my job as the AD at Bassett, but the best part is getting to see our student athletes compete in all sports and activities.

"Games that come to mind are: The Bassett volleyball team clinching the Piedmont District regular season and tournament titles versus Magna Vista. The football team had several games that were great this year, but the Smith River Classic was special because I got to see my son play in the game for the first time and contribute to the win.

"Our Cross Country runners winning both the boys and girls Piedmont District at the (Smith River Sports) Complex. In the Spring, watching the baseball team defeat Magna Vista in a hard fought game.

"I love my job."

Ryan Pendleton - Patrick County High School Softball Coach

"The best games for PC Softball were against Tunstall. We lost in 10 innings at Tunstall on a walk-off, but returned the favor at home with a walk off home run by Abigail Epperson, so I would say the teams were pretty even.

"Also all five seniors went on to play at the next level: Katherine Beckett went to pitch at Delaware Valley University and Danielle King, McKenzie Belcher, Jordan Haas, and Gracelyn Hubbard all continued their softball careers at Patrick & Henry Community College."

Donny Rakes - Patrick County High School Girls Basketball Coach

"My most vivid memory from this past year is our first of five games we played this past year, the first being against Floyd County.

"After several stops, starts, quarantines, and cancelled games we finally got to play a game in late January. We had not been on a basketball court in 16 days due to a quarantine and then school being only virtual. The plan was to practice on Thursday and play our first game on Friday. As only last year would have it, it snowed Wednesday night and we were unable to practice the following day. So on Day 18 of no basketball activity we got to play.

"The point of this memory is not whether we won or how many points someone scored, but the sheer excitement of my kids to be able to play. Normally leading up to this game there would be film study, game planning, and strategy sessions. Not this year, and, quite frankly, it was pretty refreshing. All the frustration and uncertainty over not playing was instantly gone. They were so excited. They got to play the game they love.

"I’d love to say we won one for the Gipper, but not being on a basketball court for 18 days and playing a good Floyd County team with over 10 games under its belt is not a good recipe for success. We actually led at half time, ended up losing by three as the lack of conditioning took the toll we all knew it would. After the game, the kids were a little bummed but got over it pretty quick.

"They got to play the game they love. Pretty awesome stuff when you think about it."

Scott Gardner - Magna Vista High School Golf Coach

"We saved the best for last, as the MV golf team qualified for the end of year regional play at Draper Valley Golf Club.

"Entering the day as the 6th seed, my golfers began posting low rounds of the year beginning with Patrick McCrickard, who shot 75, and then Logan Williams, Jaken Ford and Mason Newman with 78s.

"A 'nervous twitch' began with the top seeds as they began seeing this Warrior team moving up the leader board. We ended up placing 3rd, three strokes from qualifying for states. Patrick McCrickard missed qualifying for state as an individual by one stroke.

"What an amazing ending for an awesome group of players!"

Gregg Dean - Carlisle School Cross Country Coach

"The best race I saw during this year's cross country season was on October 2, at Hagan Stone in North Carolina. For the entire 5K, Carlisle's Piper Doughton and Bassett's Sienna Bailey ran side-by-side. Sienna edged Piper out at the end, running 20:20 and Piper 20:22, but just seeing two former teammates working an entire race together was amazing to watch."

Will Inman - Carlisle School Baseball Coach

"The best game that I witnessed this past year I also coached in. Our state championship game at Carlisle versus Walsingham. The game ended in a 2-nothing loss for us, but it was a battle until the end.

"The reason it was the best game is because of how both teams competed and played a very clean game. No errors on either side and simply a pitching and defensive dual.

"I was extremely proud of my players last season. Even though the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, it was a great season because of how far my players grew in a single year."

Tommy Golding - Martinsville High School Athletic Director

"Just getting to return to the field of play and see that Bulldog red and white out there."

Houston Stutz - Director of Operations and Marketing at Smith River Sports Complex

"I would say the two best games I saw here would be the Magna Vista-G.W.-Danville football game in the spring and the Magna Vista boys soccer state semi-final. They were both first-time experiences for SRSC in its 12-year history.

"The atmosphere for the football game was unbelievable, especially during a time when the athletes were playing in pretty empty high school stadiums. The band, cheerleaders and parents being so close to the field was great. I've worked a lot of events here over the years, but I don't believe I've felt a buzz like that in the atmosphere before.

"The soccer match was similar. You could tell it was a big game and the entire community rallied behind Magna Vista and was here to support them, regardless of school affiliation.

"I really hope we get the opportunity to host more big-time high school events in the near future because it's great for everyone involved and our area."

Kevin Underwood - Bassett High School Cross Country and Track Coach

"Our boys cross country team had their best race of the year when it counted at the 2021 Piedmont District XC Championships at the SRSC. Our boys were underdogs who were behind by 25 points in the virtual meet, but they ran with a purpose, wiping out the advantage and placing five runners in the top 12.

"The girls cross country continued their sustained success by capturing the PD XC Championships for the 3rd season in a row.

"Our girls outdoor track team, despite COVID and having small numbers, battled it out with Halifax, scoring points in every discipline and capturing our first PD team title this decade.

"The best thing I saw with the boys outdoor track team was watching Darius Hairston earn 3A All-State honors in the high jump despite only high jumping for eight weeks.

"In indoor track last winter, our teams were just excited to compete in the postseason during the Indoor track season in spite of the ongoing pandemic this past season. Despite the struggles, Bassett took nine athletes to the 3A state meet."

Brandon Johnson - Bassett High School Football Coach

"The best game of 2021 has to be the April 2 matchup between Bassett and Magna Vista football. The 56-55 game was the highest scoring contest of the Smith River Classic and it was definitely one to remember.

"Both sides had playmakers making plays the whole game. Dekavis Preston and Tyler Johnson for Magna Vista and Simeon Walker-Muse, Keshaun Valentine, Ja'Ricous Hairston, and Darius Hairston for Bassett. This was a great game to have during the COVID season, and one that I will always remember!"

Herb Daniel - Patrick & Henry Community College Women's Basketball Coach

"The most memorable game this year was our comeback to defeat Bryant & Stratton. After jumping out to a 16-7 first quarter lead the Bryant & Stratton Bobcats fought back to tie the game at 22-22 going into halftime.

"The Bobcats seemed to have everything under control as they took a 20-point lead and finished the third quarter leading by 15 going into the final quarter of the game.

"The Lady Pats came alive behind the successful shooting of Savanna Staples, with three big 3-pointers for the quarter, Marquesia Heidt and Kadajah Walker added two more 3s to help bring the Lady Pats back. However, the biggest shot was probably by Natalia Nascimento, who hit a running shot with 3.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

"The Lady Pats continued their hot shooting from behind with arc, adding two more 3s going on to score 13 more points while holding the Bobcats to only two points.

"A lot of our fans and others turned off our live-stream at the beginning of the third quarter, but it was an exciting fourth quarter."

Tresita Holland - Martinsville High School Girls Basketball Coach

"The end of the year has been rough with having kids out with quarantine and not being able to have a full practice. I don't have a best game I've coached yet, but I will have one soon. I can feel it's in the near future.

"I'm looking forward to 2022 as a fresh start. Hopefully will be well and ready to go in 2022. We're still growing and will be ready in the new year.

"Happy holidays to everybody and stay safe, and good luck in 2022."