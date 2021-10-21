Comcast to give free tickets, fan experiences for Martinsville Speedway

As part of the new Xfinity Rewards program, both the Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be Xfinity customers. Hundreds of Xfinity Rewards members won tickets to attend the NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, and a select group will get to experience behind-the-scenes access.

In addition to on-site experiences, NASCAR Scanner is also free for all Xfinity Rewards members through Championship weekend, with more experiences to come in 2022.

Prior to the April NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Xfinity officially unveiled the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge in Martinsville as a new WiFi-Connected Lift Zone.

This fall, Xfinity is partnering with NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet and a special surprise at the club next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Lift Zones, which complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, are connected hubs in community centers throughout Comcast’s service area that provide free, high-speed Wi-Fi and hundreds of hours of digital skills training to students and area residents for distance learning, job hunting, telehealth services, and more.