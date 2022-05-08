Confidence high for new-look Magna Vista boys tennis team

When Magna Vista boys tennis coach Mark Hancock sees a new player pick up a racquet for the first time, his first question is usually always – what other sports have you played before?

For most young athletes, especially at MVHS, tennis isn’t the first activity they tried, and it isn’t the thing they’ve been doing since they were five years old. Hancock knows that, and embraces it.

“Foot work, hand-eye coordination, all that… those skills transfer,” Hancock said. “So I coach around the sports they’ve played prior and just add to it. That makes it fun so they don’t start out from zero. They can say, ‘Oh, I learned this in soccer, I learned this in baseball.’”

The Warriors this season have a team filled with MVHS football players, basketball players, and golfers. And even with little tennis in their backgrounds, they’re finding success on the courts through their athleticism, their confidence, and the fun they have learning the game together.

NEW TEAM

Hancock has been coaching tennis for about 25 years. After growing up in Henry County, he moved to South Carolina for college, and started teaching down there after graduation.

He decided to move back home two years ago to be closer to his family. At the same time, Hancock’s old high school tennis coach told him there was an opening to coach the sport at Magna Vista. He took the job while also taking a job teaching kindergarten at Albert Harris Elementary School.

The Warriors position was about more than just coaching the team, though. It would require rebuilding the entire program. Magna Vista hadn’t had a boys tennis team for four years because of lack of interest from students.

Two weeks before the season started, there were only two boys who were signed up to play. So, Hancock started recruiting.

Some of the recruits came naturally. Current No. 1 player, Carson Harper, was the only player with prior tennis experience. Another recruit, Darian Hailey, was a member of the Warriors football team who was looking for something else to play in the spring. Michael Thompson joined the team because his girlfriend also played tennis at MVHS, and she convinced him to try the sport, too.

Other recruits needed a bit more coaxing, like Caleb Lynch, another football player who was watching his brother play in a match last season.

“They needed somebody to come play that day… and I was convinced to play the next match,” Lynch said.

“We didn’t have enough players, and his mom suggested strongly that he play,” Hancock added.

Like most players, Lynch found there was a lot more to tennis than he originally thought. He says he just kind of stuck with the sport after that day, but his competitive spirit could also have something to do with him finishing out the season and coming back this year.

“The team, we just have a really fun time with each other and it’s a lot of fun,” Lynch said. “And getting out there and beating people, winning 8-0, helps a lot, too.”

The Warriors finished the 2021 regular season 5-4, and, more importantly, were able to recruit more players for 2022.

THIS SPRING

The only blemishes on Magna Vista’s schedule this year are two losses to Piedmont District regular season champs, Halifax County. The Warriors finished the regular season last week, 10-2.

“We’re competing with teams that crushed us last year, and we’re beating some and we’re competing with the others,” Hancock said.

Joining Harper, Hailey, and Lynch this year was football player Bear Priddy, Gage Carter, who was unable to play basketball this winter because of a broken wrist and was encouraged by Harper to try tennis, and golfer Luke Gardner.

“I decided to play because I didn’t have anything else to do. I just went home and did nothing every day,” Gardner said. “So I just wanted to do something fun and I tried it out and really liked it. And I’m a lot better than I thought I was going to be.

“Golf is kind of the same as tennis, just the swing and stuff, but you’re not really swinging at the ground. The movement… moving around is similar.”

“I played baseball and the movements are kind of the same,” Carter said. “It was still a learning curve because of the different form you have to have, but it did help a lot of with footwork and speed and stuff like that.”

Hancock has seen a change in the game of tennis in his nearly three decades of coaching. He admits it didn’t require as much conditioning and coordination, but the physical movements required for success has changed.

Having that athletic background is “what makes these guys kind of special,” Hancock said.

More than just athleticism, playing other sports helps players bring confidence to the courts, and has helped them know how to work as a team. It also makes their yearning to improve that much stronger, and their ability to find ways to win that much better.

Hancock has seen his players want to practice every day – they even asked if they could practice on Easter – and, most importantly, they like to practice together.

“They haven’t been playing long and they come together, they practice on weekends, they like to be around one another, and it’s just made for a good environment to learn in and win in,” the coach said.

“It’s been a lot of fun just overall, practicing, being with the team,” Priddy said.

“I feel like it’s really enhanced our performance because we’re all there to pick each other up and when somebody is not having a good game there’s always more games, so you’re always cheering them on and telling them you’ve got the next one,” Lynch said. “So it’s really good to be really close and tight-knit like this.”

RESPECT

With winning on the tennis courts comes respect from other Magna Vista athletes. It used to be, when score announcements came on at the school, the players would receive snickers from classmates, hearing, “It’s just tennis.”

“Now we’re winning and now their friends are saying, ‘Good job, congrats. Are there any spots open next year?’” Hancock said. “So it’s taken seriously now that they’re winning… The thought was anybody can win at tennis. That’s not true. So these guys have really put a lot of work in it.”

Even though he keeps the expectation of winning every match, Hancock also wants to push his players to find out who they are as athletes and people.

“They’re No. 1 in the world at being them,” Hancock said. “They’re just trying to find out who they are. Through sport is the best place to do it, and they’ve all grown as young men and as players as well through tennis.”

The Warriors are hopeful that other young athletes in Ridgeway and across Henry County see the team’s success and also try to pick up a racquet and give tennis a try.

“I’d definitely tell them it’s fun to do,” Harper said. “It’s not the easiest thing to pick up, and that’s definitely something people should realize coming into it. But once you do get out here and play a little bit and hit a few balls it does really become a lot of fun, so it’d recommend it to a lot of people.”

POSTSEASON

With the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Piedmont District tournament, Magna Vista will get a first round bye and play their first game on Wednesday when they host the winner of Bassett and Patrick County.

The team doesn’t know what their seed will be in the Region 3D tournament, scheduled to begin on May 23, but to them, their seed doesn’t matter.

As has been the case all season, confidence is high on the tennis courts in Ridgeway.

“Their expectations are always winning,” Hancock said.

“We’re really confident just because we know we can beat anybody that we go up against,” Lynch said. “It’s just going out there and having fun. That’s really the key to winning.”

“Compared to last year, from where we first started, I’d say we have a stronger chance of winning this year and actually going out there and winning the championship,” Hailey said.

“I’m just excited to be able to play a little bit more," Thompson said. "I’m a senior so these will be the last games for my last season to play sports at the high school level,” “So I’m just excited to be able to still go a little further.”

“I have a lot of confidence, but right now I’m focusing on winning,” Priddy said. “We’re going to win.”

