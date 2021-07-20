Consistency and desire leads MVHS graduate DeVonte Tinsley to pro football career in Wyoming

Tinsley tried out for and made the team, and appeared in three games as a defensive back for the Mustangs this season, getting six solo tackles on the year.

“I’m now a pro athlete,” Tinsley said. “It feels really good to say that I’m a pro athlete because not everyone has the opportunity or the chance to say that, honestly. To get paid to play the game that they love.”

There was a bit of a culture shock for Tinsley playing out west. There’s also a big climate difference in Gillette, Wyoming - which has an elevation of 4,554 feet - and Henry County.

“It was very, very cold. It was freezing up there,” Tinsley said. “Every single day it was snowing, I would call my mom and my dad here and it would be 90 and sunny and over there it would be 40 and snowing. It was very different.”

Even though it was the Mustangs' first season, the team still lead the CIF in average and total home attendance. With fewer restrictions against COVID-19, Tinsley said it was, “pretty much like I was living the dream again. I was in the real world again.”

Getting the chance to play in front of packed stadiums and have people become fans of his made making Wyoming his new home much easier for Tinsley.