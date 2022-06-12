Cooper: A school year we won't soon forget

The 2022 school year has officially ended, and what a year it was.

It was the first “normal” year of high school sports since 2019.

Between our five local high schools – Bassett, Carlisle, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County – nearly three dozen seniors committed to continue their athletic careers at the college level. Two of them will play NCAA Division I. Six others will play NCAA Division II.

Many others will continue to play in front of their hometown friends and family at Patrick & Henry Community College.

State championships were won by four local track stars.

One baseball team was the state runners-up in their division.

Region championships were won by golfers, runners, and track & field athletes.

Nine local teams won Piedmont District championships in football, volleyball, wrestling, girls basketball, outdoor track, girls and boys soccer, and girls tennis.

Three local athletes were named Piedmont District Player of the Year. One was also named Region Player of the Year. Sixteen were named all-state or were awarded all-state honors for performances at state championships. Twenty-three were named first-team all-region or were awarded all-region honors in wrestling, track, cross country, or swimming.

All of those awards are before others have been announced for spring sports like baseball, softball, soccer, and tennis.

Many local athletes broke school records. Many others broke personal records or reached personal goals set for themselves. Most of the time, those are more important.

From a personal standpoint, it was an incredibly fun year to watch sports in the area. From the battle between rivals Magna Vista and Bassett on the volleyball courts, to the dominance of Magna Vista’s girls basketball and soccer teams. Seeing Patrick County’s golf and wrestling teams reach new heights and do things never done at the school before. Watching Bassett’s football team take down its rival for a fourth straight year. Seeing a resurgence for both Magna Vista’s tennis teams. Following Carlisle baseball on the way to another state finals appearance. Seeing Martinsville compete in sports at all. And following along with the every night battles between local baseball, softball, and boys soccer teams. Teams so evenly matched it made every game must-see.

Also, getting to cover state championships live and in-person is pretty cool. Congratulations again to Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones, JaMere Eggleston-Smith, Rayshaun Dickerson, and Ronnie Jackson.

Describing the entirety of the 2021-2022 sports year in a single column would make it impossibly long, but just know it was great to be back on the sidelines again, and I’m thankful I got to be a part of seeing it all.

Congratulations to all local athletes. Whether you won awards, reached personal goals, or simply got to be along for the ride. I hope it was a year you never forget.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

