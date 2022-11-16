Cross Country Roundup: P&HCC's Alheli Ramos-Garcia named region, district cross country runner of the year

Alheli Ramos-Garcia has been winning races since she was eight years old and running 5Ks in Martinsville.

“The first race I ran I placed first in my age group, and I think that just gave me a really good feeling, and I’ve liked doing it ever since then,” she said.

The winning ways of Ramos-Garcia followed her throughout her running career at Bassett High School and to college at Patrick & Henry Community College. As a freshman at P&HCC this fall, she broke the school record in the 6K race on October 14, running a time of 25:19 in the Roanoke College Invitational, in Salem. She followed that by winning the Region X championship on October 30, and being named both Region X and NJCAA East Regional Runner of the Year.

The Patriots’ freshman finished the season with a 39th place finish at the NJCAA Division III national championship, on November 5, in Westfield, Massachusetts. She finished the 5K with a time of 21:56.

“I felt like it went pretty good, especially for it being my freshman year,” Ramos-Garcia said of her season. “I accomplished a lot of things I wanted to.”

Ramos-Garcia was likely the busiest athlete at P&HCC this fall. In addition to running cross country, she was also a member of the school’s women’s soccer team. As a defender, she was one of three players to start all 10 games for the Patriots.

Often times, Ramos-Garcia would go straight from cross country to soccer practice, which helped her build stamina, and was ultimately a huge help in her running success.

“I think doing both at the same time definitely got me to where I was, and both coaches supporting me really felt good,” she said.

The former Bengal began running cross country on a team when she was a freshman in high school. As a senior at BHS, she finished third at the Piedmont District cross country championship, was tenth in the 1,000 meter race at the Region 3D indoor track championship, and last spring was part of the Bengals 4x800 meter relay team that qualified for states after finishing third at the Region 3D outdoor track championship.

Ramos-Garcia would often go back and practice with the Bassett cross country team this fall. She also was able to keep training with her BHS coach, Kevin Underwood, at P&HCC, where he’s an assistant with the Patriots.

“Since he already knew me and knew how I ran and what it took for me to get to where I was, it was a very comfortable feeling knowing he already knew me and knew what was right for me,” she said.

Ramos-Garcia just finished her week off between the end of cross country and the start of indoor track, and she’s begun working out for the first track meet of the winter next month.

Having already spent a semester as a 2-sport college athlete will help her moving into a new season.

“The nerves won’t be there as much as the beginning of cross country, and I feel like since there’s more people for indoor and outdoor I think the team is going to do really good this year,” she said.

Her plan is to run both indoor and outdoor at P&H this year, and do both cross country and soccer again next fall. After that, she wants to transfer to a 4-year college and keep running.

Ramos-Garcia is hopeful that other runners will see her success and want to make their own at P&HCC, while also drawing inspiration from seeing her compete at a high level in her hometown.

“It would be really nice to have a few more girls on the team so we can support each other and push each other,” she said.

“It means a lot because it’s showing everybody that even though you’re from a small town you can really do a lot, and I really hope that pushes other people to want to do the same thing.”

It’s people like her coaches, her Bengals and Patriots teammates, and others she’s met at meets and races throughout her life that has made running a love for Ramos-Garcia.

“The running community is such a great community,” she said. “And all of my friends I make, all of my teammates, it’s a really good environment.”

P&HCC RUNNERS COMPETE AT NATIONALS

Ramos-Garcia was one of five P&HCC runners who competed at the NJCAA DIII national championship earlier this month.

Freshman Riley Brim finished 93rd in the men's championship, running an 8K time of 32.03. Also in the men's race, P&HCC sophomore Chase Robertson ran a time of 44:11 to finished 153rd.

In the women's 5K race, Patriots sophomore Lillian Terry finished 83rd with a time of 29:10, and freshman Grace Webster came in 90th with a time of 34:31.

PC's Cisneros, Bassett's Bailey compete at state championships

Two local runners competed at their respective VHSL Cross Country championships last weekend in Salem.

Patrick County High School junior Moises Cisneros finished 17th in the VHSL Class 2 boys state championship, running the 5K in a time of 17:50.

Bassett's Sienna Bailey finished 33rd in the VHSL Class 3 girls state championship, running a 5K time of 20:50.

Both the Class 2 and 3 championships were held at Green Hill Park, in Salem, on Saturday.