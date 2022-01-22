Danville's Brooks finishes Cincinnati football career with All-AAC selection

The University of Cincinnati football team had its best season in history this year, and a local standout helped them get there.

Curtis Brooks, a graduate of G.W.-Danville High School, was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference as a defensive lineman for the Bearcats this season. In his sixth year with the team, Brooks led UC with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Considered by the team a "major enforcer on the interior," he broke out this season after managing just 10.5 tackles for loss and and 4.5 sacks his previous two years.

The Bearcats' defense ranked No. 1 nationally this season in pass efficiency allowed (100.47), fourth in opponent completions (53.5 percent), third in interceptions (18), fifth in touchdown passes allowed (10), and third in passing yards allowed (168.3).

Cincinnati went 12-0 in the regular season this fall, and defeated Houston 35-20 in the AAC Championship game on the way to finishing the regular season ranked No. 4 in the country. The Bearcats reached the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history.

Cincinnati's season came to an end in the national semifinals with a 27-6 loss to Alabama.

Brooks took advantage of a rare sixth season of play after the NCAA awarded student athletes an extra year of eligibility because so many games and seasons were cancelled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It just all kind of happened," Brooks told reporters about he and his teammates returning for a sixth year. "Then once we looked around and realized who was back, we realized we could really do something special this year and it played out in that way.”

Before the Alabama game, Brooks told reporters getting the chance to take on Alabama was a childhood dream come true.

“That’s who was on TV all the time. And now we get the opportunity to go play them,” Brooks told reporters. “It’s everything you ask for as a football player.”

Brooks was one of 30 seniors for the Bearcats this season. Even though he's used all his college eligibility, he said he believes Cincinnati will continue to have success.

“For the seniors, it’s definitely now or never because it’s our last chance. But as far as Cincinnati, I don’t believe this is the last time Cincinnati will be on a stage like this,” Brooks told reporters prior to the semifinals. “The program is headed in the right way in all directions in my opinion. So I really believe Cincinnati is going to become a household name.”