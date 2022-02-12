Detroit Tigers set date for Lou Whitaker ceremony

Almost three years after the Detroit Tigers announced plans to retire the number of former star Lou Whitaker, the team finally set a date for the ceremony.

Whitaker, a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School, will have his No. 1 jersey and his career honored by the Tigers at the team's home game on August 6.

The Tigers posted a video to the team's Twitter account on Tuesday announcing the date. The video showed Whitaker walking around Hooker Field in Martinsville.

In the video Whitaker is asked if he could put into words what having his jersey retired means.

"I certainly couldn't," he's seen saying.

"To have that bestowed upon you, that your number is up there, it's got to be the thrill of a lifetime," said former Tigers pitcher Dan Petry on the video. "And I know, for me, that when I look up there and I see that number one, I can sit there and say, 'I played with that guy. I played with greatness like that.'"

"It brings a smile to my face to be able to finally see Lou Whitaker get some of the recognition that he deserves," added former Tigers pitcher Lance Parrish.

"Congratulations Lou! Well deserved," added MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell. Trammell and Whitaker were part of an historic middle infield for the Tigers together. "Number one, with number three, on the wall at Comerica Park as it should be.

Whitaker accompanied film crews and web producers from the Tigers for interviews around town and at Hooker Field over the summer.

Whitaker is a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School who grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to Hooker Field. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fifth round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft, just over a month after his 18th birthday. In his storied 19 year career as a second baseman he won American League Rookie of the Year in 1978, a World Series in 1984, four silver slugger awards, and three gold gloves as a premiere second baseman, one half of a legendary double-play combo alongside MLB Hall of Famer Alan Trammell.

The Tigers had planned to retire Whitaker’s No. 1 jersey in 2020, but delayed the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team wanted to wait until they could have full capacity in the stadium.

When the team first announced plans to retire Whitaker’s number in December of 2019, Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch said in a statement released by the team it was a “thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades” and called him “a gifted talent in this glorious game.”

“Without question, ‘Sweet Lou’ is one of the greatest players to ever wear the Olde English ‘D.’ His hustle. His grit. His dedication,” Illitch added. “We congratulate Lou, a Tiger legend so deserving of this recognition.”

Whitaker’s name was on MLB’s Modern Era Committee ballot for the MLB Hall of Fame in 2019, but he came up well short of the votes needed for induction into Cooperstown. The Modern Era Committee considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970-1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years. Needing 12 votes, 75 percent of the vote, for induction, Whitaker received just 6 of the 16 voters.

Whitaker will become the ninth Tigers player with his number retired by the team. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given the honor were Jack Morris and Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.

Like Trammell and Morris, Whitaker was a key member of the 1984 Tigers that won the city’s most recent World Series title.

Whitaker now lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.