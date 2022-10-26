Drivers to watch in Thursday's Whelen Modified Tour race at Martinsville Speedway

On Thursday, a champion will be crowned at Martinsville Speedway.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale will run at Martinsville on Thursday at 8 p.m., with four drivers in the hunt for the tour title: Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Justin Bonsignore, and Eric Goodale.

The Whelen Modified Tour was a staple at Martinsville Speedway for many years, beginning in 1985, when the series raced at the Virginia track three times.

The tour quit its trip south in 2010, and returned to Martinsville last April.

This is the first time since 1991 the series will run its season finale at Martinsville.

“We’re really happy about it. Obviously the Modifieds mean a lot to myself,” said Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell. “My grandfather always loved the Modifieds. In fact, some of them they considered him their second daddy. For so long they came down from up north, most of them are from the New England states, up in that area. For them to come down and cap off their year here in Martinsville, I think it’s really special for us. They hold a special place in the heart of Martinsville Speedway. They’ve been a part of this place for years and years. What a great way for them to finish their season and finish our 75th anniversary season.”

Here's a look at the race schedule and drivers to watch:

Thursday’s schedule

Practice: 3-4 p.m.

Qualifying: 6 p.m.

Race: 8 p.m.

Drivers to watch

Jon McKennedy

Among the four drivers vying for a Modified Tour championship, the points leader is the one with the least experience at Martinsville Speedway.

McKennedy has one win and seven top-5 finishes this season, and comes into the finale with 564 points. The 35-year-old, from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has been racing on the Whelen Modified Tour since 2006, and has two career wins in 90 races.

Only one other season, in 2020, has McKennedy finished in the top-5 of the tour standings.

McKennedy finished eighth in the Modified race at Martinsville last spring after starting the day eighth. That race is his only prior trip to the track.

Ron Silk

Six points behind McKennedy is the driver with the most races at Martinsville. Silk has six career Modified starts at The Paperclip, with an average finish of 15.2.

Silk’s best Martinsville finish came in 2009 when he finished fourth. In two races there since he’s finished 15th and 21st.

The 39-year-old, from Norwalk, Connecticut, has been on the Whelen Modified Tour for 19 years, and has 17 career wins. He hasn’t found victory lane this season, but he has eight top-5 finishes in 15 races.

Justin Bonsignore

The most successful driver on the Modified tour over the last decade has been Bonsignore, who comes into this weekend’s finale third in the standings.

The 34-year-old, from Holtzville, New York, has been racing on the tour since 2007. He’s won 35 career races and three championships since 2018. Bonsignore has finished in the top 3 of the final tour standings in eight of the last night years.

This season, Bonsignore has four wins and seven top-5 finishes.

In two Martinsville starts, Bonsignore has finished in the top five both times. In 2010 he started the race 16th and finished second, and last spring he started seventh and finished third.

Eric Goodale

Goodale comes into this week fourth in the standings, but he likely has the most confidence coming to Martinsville. The 36-year-old, from Riverhead, New York, won last spring’s Martinsville race after starting the night third.

Goodale has four career starts at Martinsville, and has finished in the top 10 three times.

Since starting on the Whelen Modified Tour in 2008, Goodale has five career wins. He has one victory and five top-5 finishes this season.

Ryan Preece

The four drivers vying for a Modified Tour title will have competition from four current or former NASCAR Cup Series regulars. Ryan Preece, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, and Bobby Labonte will all strap into a new ride on Thursday night looking for a Grandfather Clock of their own.

Preece raced regularly on the Modified Tour from 2007-2018, collecting 25 wins in 170 starts. He won the Modified Tour title in 2013.

Preece has five Modified starts at Martinsville, and won there in 2008. He won the pole in last spring’s race before finishing the night 12th.

Ryan Newman

Newman is best known as a long-time Cup Series regular, but the 44-year-old also made 31 career Modified Tour starts, coming away with four career wins, including three in 2010.

This season, Newman competed in the tour’s race in Richmond.

Newman raced at Martinsville last spring, starting the day second, but finishing 29th after getting knocked out 48 laps in with engine problems.

Corey LaJoie

LaJoie has made nine career Cup Series starts at Martinsville, but this will be his first in a Modified.

The 31-year-old has three career Modified starts, including one this season. His best career finish was ninth earlier this year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bobby Labonte

The biggest name in Thursday’s race will be Bobby Labonte, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer.

The 57-year-old will be making his first career Whelen Modified Tour start, but he’s no stranger to the car. He finished third on the SMART Modified Tour this season.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Entry List

Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200

Martinsville Speedway

(Car No./Driver)

01 Melissa Fifield

02 Joey Coulter IV

2 Chuck Hossfeld

3 Ryan Preece

07 Patrick Emerling

7 Jimmy Blewett

10 Doug Coby

16 Ron Silk

18 Ken Heagy

21 JR Bertuccio Jr

22 Kyle Bonsignore

24 Andrew Krause

26 Gary McDonald

29 Spencer Davis

32 Tyler Rypkema

34 J B Fortin

36 David Sapienza

39 Ryan Newman

44 Bobby Santos III

50 Ronnie Williams

51 Justin Bonsignore

53 Corey LaJoie

54 Tommy Catalano

55 Jeremy Gerstner

58 Eric Goodale

60 Matt Hirschman

64 Austin Beers

77 Max McLaughlin

78 Walter Sutcliffe Jr.

79 Jon Mckennedy

82 Craig Lutz

92 Anthony Nocella

97 Bryan Dauzat

99 Jamie Tomaino

120 Edward McCarthy

217 Bobby Labonte