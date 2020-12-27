End of 2020: Local high school sports fans respond to Bulletin survey

In keeping with the theme of looking ahead to 2020, a survey was created online for fans of high school sports in the area to tell the Bulletin what they’re most looking forward to when sports hopefully return in January.

One thing that was apparent in the survey was local fans are hopeful they’ll see their favorite high school sports return. Of the 40 respondents, none said they don’t think we’ll see any high school sports in 2021.

Fans are also excited to see their teams at Bassett, Carlisle, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools return to the fields and courts.

Here’s more of what the survey revealed:

Of the 40 respondents, 35 percent said they followed Bassett the closest; 27.5 percent followed Magna Vista, 20 percent followed Martinsville, 10 percent Patrick County, and 7.5 percent Carlisle.

Despite where responders lived and what school they followed, 47.5 percent said they believed Magna Vista would have the most overall sports success in 2021. Second was Bassett with 27.5 percent, and third was Martinsville with 10 percent. Patrick County and Carlisle were both voted to have the most overall success by 7.5 percent of responders, each.