End of 2020: Local high school sports fans respond to Bulletin survey

In keeping with the theme of looking ahead to 2020, a survey was created online for fans of high school sports in the area to tell the Bulletin what they’re most looking forward to when sports hopefully return in January.
One thing that was apparent in the survey was local fans are hopeful they’ll see their favorite high school sports return. Of the 40 respondents, none said they don’t think we’ll see any high school sports in 2021.
Fans are also excited to see their teams at Bassett, Carlisle, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools return to the fields and courts.
Here’s more of what the survey revealed:
Of the 40 respondents, 35 percent said they followed Bassett the closest; 27.5 percent followed Magna Vista, 20 percent followed Martinsville, 10 percent Patrick County, and 7.5 percent Carlisle.
Despite where responders lived and what school they followed, 47.5 percent said they believed Magna Vista would have the most overall sports success in 2021. Second was Bassett with 27.5 percent, and third was Martinsville with 10 percent. Patrick County and Carlisle were both voted to have the most overall success by 7.5 percent of responders, each.
On the question “Do you think we’ll see a return of high school sports at all in 2021?,” 82.5 percent said sports will return but with some changes, including COVID-19 restrictions and shorter seasons throughout the entire year. The rest of respondents said they believe sports will return to normal at some point over the next year.
- When it comes to seeing a team or individual state champion in 2021, 57.5 percent of respondents said they believe we’ll see one come from the local area.
Martinsville basketball, Carlisle baseball, Bassett football, and Magna Vista golfer Wil Gardner each received two votes on the question of who respondents think could win a state championship.
When asked what high school sport respondents follow the closest, 40 percent said football. Boys basketball was next with 15 percent, girls basketball was third with 12.5 percent, and boys soccer was fourth with 10 percent.
Football and boys basketball were in a virtual tie on which sport respondents think are the most closely followed in the area. Asked to rank the top three, 95 percent said football and 92.5 percent said boys basketball. Girls basketball was third in 47.5 percent. Baseball was fourth with 30 percent, and boys soccer was fifth with 20 percent.
- The next set of questions were about local rivalries. Of the respondents, 38.5 percent said Magna Vista was their school’s biggest rival; 28.2 percent said Bassett was theirs and 23.1 percent said Martinsville was theirs.
- More than half the respondents, 55 percent, rated the intensity of their rivalries at 10 on a scale of 1-10.
- Out of 34 responses to the question “When it comes to local high school sports, what are you most looking forward to in 2021?,” 15 said some variation of “just getting to watch games again.” Three said they’re looking forward to they themselves getting to play.
- One respondent said they’re looking forward to the Smith River Classic football game between Bassett and Magna Vista. One said they’re excited to see “Carlisle baseball’s state championship prospects.” One said they’re looking forward to having fans in the stands, one said they’re excited to see Magna Vista sophomore Austin LaPrade on the football field, and another said they’re looking forward to seeing Patrick County girls basketball player Sierra Hubbard play her senior season.
- One respondent also said they’re looking forward to “Beating Magna Vista.”
- When asked if there were any specific games respondents were looking forward to in 2021, five said they were just excited to see any games at all. One person said, “Since I have not seen a game since March, the first game played will be my choice.”
- Other games mentioned include four people looking forward to Martinsville vs. Bassett boys soccer, three looking forward to Martinsville vs. Magna Vista basketball games, and two looking forward to the Bassett vs. Magna Vista football game.
- Three respondents said they’re looking forward to any games between Bassett and Martinsville. Two said they’re looking forward to any games between Bassett and Magna Vista. Other contests mentioned include Martinsville vs. G.W.-Danville boys basketball, Magna Vista vs. Bassett softball, Patrick County vs. Magna Vista girls basketball, any games by Patrick County girls basketball, the district tournaments, and the Piedmont District Cross Country championship.
- When it came to 2021 predictions, one respondent said they believed Martinsville baseball would be improved this year. One person predicted Patrick County girls basketball would win the PD championship, Sierra Hubbard would be the PD girls basketball player of the year, and PCHS junior Suzanne Gonzalez would be the PD volleyball player of the year.
- One respondent said “(Carlisle senior baseball players) Addison Clark and Garrett Kangas are a talented duo of college committed seniors who can hit for power and pitch as a sidearmer respectively. I think they are a duo to watch out for.”
- Some other 2021 predictions were:
o “I predict Magna Vista to win the Piedmont District football championship!”
o “Bassett’s Girls XC team has the deepest team in school history competing this year. Top eight runners are Piper Doughton, Zoe Kinkema, Sienna Bailey, Hailey Helms, Aliviah Fulcher, Amanda Goad, Claire Howe, Alheli Ramos-Garcia. They will be a dark horse to come out of the 3D Region. All eight runners can and will break 21 minutes this year. #Flock”
o “All district titles will be up for grabs and should be entertaining. Most of the kids in the spotlight this year haven’t played many varsity minutes so coaches will have their hands full.”
o “(Magna Vista’s) Courdae Gravely in his senior year, his fourth year as a varsity starter in basketball.”
o “Watch that Bassett defense light everyone up in football.”
