End of the year 2020: Looking ahead to 2021 with hope

One of my favorite things to do every December is prepare the end of the year stories for the Bulletin. I usually start getting ideas about who should be athlete of the year around October, just because I’m so excited. It’s a joy to write because you can see the pride on the athlete’s face that someone noticed their hard work over the last 12 months.
Another end of the year story I really love is asking coaches, “What was the best game you coached that year?” I usually compile a giant list of the email addresses for every coach at Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools, those at Patrick Henry Community College, and even some others who are involved with sports somehow in the area, which is a task in itself. I’m always overwhelmed by the amount of feedback I get, and it’s so fun to re-live those memories of the year and see how much coaches in our area really love what they do, love giving back to the community on the fields and courts, and love being part of a young athlete’s life in a small way.
I couldn’t do my traditional end of the year stories in 2020. I realized that pretty early on. How do you pick an athlete of the year when the large majority of our athletes didn’t get a chance to show what they can do? The coronavirus has made the last 10 months extremely difficult for everyone, and high school and college athletes in our area were in no way immune.
I don’t know about you all, but I refuse to sit by and dwell on the bad parts of 2020 during this holiday season. I was talking with a friend a few weeks ago about the year ahead, and while things are at their worst now, I told that friend, “I think I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” to which he replied, “Yea, and it’s not a train this time.”
So I’m choosing to look ahead to the next year with hope. Everyone knows things will not look normal for at least a little while longer. Maybe not until 2022, or later. But we can still hope. Hope is all we can do. That’s why I decided the theme of this year’s end of the year series won’t be a look back at 2020 (who would ever want to look at this year again?), but will instead be a look forward. I still compiled my list of local coaches in the area, but I turned my usual question around and asked, “What are you most looking forward to in 2021?”
I know what I’m looking forward to. I just want to go to a game. I want to see the Bassett and Magna Vista Smith River Classic football game. I want to see the Bassett and Martinsville rivalry soccer game. I want to see the Patrick County, Magna Vista, and Martinsville girls basketball teams face off to see who can take the top spot in the Piedmont District. I want to see this year’s seniors get a chance to put on their school’s uniforms one more time. They deserve it.
Will 2021 be better than 2020? Of course we can’t know. We didn’t know last December that 2020 would be a year of quarantines and cancelations. And of course things will continue to look different, probably for a while longer. Masks, temperature checks, and empty stadium seats will likely continue. One coach told me this week, “I don’t know if we’ll ever be normal again. We’ll just take the new normal and go with it.”
All we can do is hope. And hope is what got a lot of us through the last 10 months. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday season and I hope we can all see each other again under our new normal in 2021.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com