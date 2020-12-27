End of the year 2020: Looking ahead to 2021 with hope

I don’t know about you all, but I refuse to sit by and dwell on the bad parts of 2020 during this holiday season. I was talking with a friend a few weeks ago about the year ahead, and while things are at their worst now, I told that friend, “I think I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” to which he replied, “Yea, and it’s not a train this time.”

So I’m choosing to look ahead to the next year with hope. Everyone knows things will not look normal for at least a little while longer. Maybe not until 2022, or later. But we can still hope. Hope is all we can do. That’s why I decided the theme of this year’s end of the year series won’t be a look back at 2020 (who would ever want to look at this year again?), but will instead be a look forward. I still compiled my list of local coaches in the area, but I turned my usual question around and asked, “What are you most looking forward to in 2021?”

I know what I’m looking forward to. I just want to go to a game. I want to see the Bassett and Magna Vista Smith River Classic football game. I want to see the Bassett and Martinsville rivalry soccer game. I want to see the Patrick County, Magna Vista, and Martinsville girls basketball teams face off to see who can take the top spot in the Piedmont District. I want to see this year’s seniors get a chance to put on their school’s uniforms one more time. They deserve it.