Excitement abounds as the high school football spring season begins

Said Morrison of the offseason: "It was pretty difficult. ... We didn't get to do anything close to what we would ordinarily. I'm sure everybody has had to deal with it in their own way. It was very difficult to get anything done and on top of that you had the holiday and throw in quarantines and stuff like that and everything getting shut down and you can't meet with your kids. It really, really put a damper on trying to get anything accomplished."

Morrison said the goal of the first couple weeks of practice simply was knocking the rust off. It took a while to clean up basic football fundamentals that player had lost with so much time out of their pads and helmets, but he said he has seen they've shown a lot of progress in a short amount of time.

With progress comes satisfaction for the players, which brings even more excitement to the practices.

"Especially over the last two or three practices, we've really started to click a little bit better and a little bit better," Morrison said. "That's been really good for the emotional part of it and the developmental part of it for the kids because it can be frustrating when you know you should be doing something a little bit better and a little bit crisper and for whatever reason the timing doesn't sync up and things like that.

"We're a long way off from where we'd like to be, but we're headed in the right direction."

Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

