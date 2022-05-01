FANFARE: 14-year-old Gilbert wins turkey hunting trip to Kansas

14-year-old Gilbert wins turkey hunting trip to Kansas

Bethany Gilbert, 14, harvested her first turkey in El Dorado, Kansas on April 14 during an invitation-only hunt for the Kansas Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt.

Gilbert, from Spencer, won the chance to go on the hunting trip in 2020 from JAKES Country magazine, a publication by the National Wild Turkey Federation. The magazine held an essay contest challenging young hunters to look at conservation. Gilbert spoke about her family using hunting as a sustainable way of life, and tackled issues such as overpopulation, showing the importance of hunting to sustain the environment.

“We eat the meat that we kill, so it winds up helping us eat stuff and save money and it also lets us spend time with each other and make memories,” Gilbert said in a 2020 Bulletin article about her essay contest win. “Overall, it’s pretty fun, too.

“The essay was talking about how important it is, like if one animal got out of population. Let’s say it’s turkeys because that’s their main animal... If turkeys got out of population and nobody hunted them, then they would eat food and overpopulate, and it would take food from other animals, leading them to lower numbers.”

Gilbert received the hunt, a gun, and an all expenses paid trip to the event. Her Turkey was 17.8 pounds, had a 8.5 inch beard, and 1 inch spurs.

Gilbert’s dad, Payton Gilbert, accompanied her on the hunt.