Fanfare: Patrick County's Tejeda-Martinez presented with Dixie Youth batting award

This past week, Ian Tejeda-Martinez, of Patrick County, was presented with the Dixie Youth Virginia State Tournament batting award.

The award was presented to Ian by Michael Hall, the president of Patrick County Dixie Youth.

Ian had a batting average of .800 during the state tournament this summer. The Dixie Youth Minor League Virginia State Tournament, for baseball players ages 9-10 years old, was held at South Side Park in Martinsville this past July. There were 15 teams that competed in the tournament from across the state.

Ian was playing in the tournament with the Patrick County All-Stars.

“We are very proud of Ian," Hall said in an email to the Bulletin. "He is not only a good ball player, but he is also a great teammate and always has a big smile on his face.

"It was special to present this great accomplishment to Ian.”