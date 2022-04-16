Fanfare: Piedmont Hustle girls basketball team off to strong start

The Piedmont Hustle, a fifth grade girls basketball team made up entirely of players from Martinsville and Henry County, has gotten off to a strong start, with second place finishes in recent tournaments in Harrisonburg and Roanoke.

The organization was created by coach Lamar Shelton to allow young athletes in the area to have a local travel team to participate in rather than parents having to travel hours away for their child to be able to participate in travel basketball.

"I’m a Juvenile Probation Officer with the 22nd District in Rocky Mount, and I’m huge on youth positivity and creating confident, strong, self-motivated, and leaders for our community," Shelton said in an email. "Sports was a major outlet for myself as a teen and I want to provide that outlet for our at risk youth in Martinsville/Henry County."

The Hustle's coaching staff, which Shelton said is "perfect for what my mission is and they’re perfect role models/mentors for our team," includes assistant coaches Jackie Dalton and Brandon Hairston. Dalton is a teacher at Magna Vista High School and hall of fame basketball alumni of Emory and Henry College. Hairston is a mental health professional, and is on the coaching staff of the Bassett High School football team under head coach Brandon Johnson.

"We have received ample of support from Patrick & Henry Community College Athletics Department and look forward to growing and working with them in the future," Shelton added.

Shelton said the organization has plans to expand with boys and girls teams in the future from grades 3-7.

"We encourage all citizens to rally behind this awesome opportunity for our community," Shelton said. "An opportunity that will allow the youth to become better as students, athletes, citizens, and human beings, all while having fun and creating memories."