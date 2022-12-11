 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Piedmont Hustle girls basketball teams participated in the December Bash Tournament on December 3 in Hillsville.

The Hustle 5th grade team finished the tournament 3-2. They beat the Lady Havoc, 22-7, the Carroll County Cavs, 38-2, and the Giles Spitfire, 25-14, but came up short against the River City Hustlers in the championship game, falling, 16-11, to finish the tournament in second place.

The Piedmont Hustle 7th and 8th grade team also participated in the December Bash, going 3-0 with wins over Rural Retreat, 28-18, Floyd County, 25-2, and Carroll County, 26-8, in the championship game.

The Piedmont Hustle older team is made of players from Laurel Park, Martinsville, and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle Schools.

“They’ve only been playing together a few months, but are already representing for Martinsville/Henry County in a huge way,” representatives of the team told the Bulletin.

Those wishing to know more about the Piedmont Hustle can email PiedmontHustleBasketball@yahoo.com or call (276)403-7267.

