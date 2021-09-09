 Skip to main content
Football pick'em Week 2 with guest Brennan Murphy
editor's pick

Football pick'em Week 2 with guest Brennan Murphy

Last week's pick'em was very good for some, and not so great for others.

Sports Editor Cara Cooper looked like a genius as the only one who picked Virginia Tech, Georgia, and Ferrum to all win. Unfortunately, Cooper struggled with the high school games and went 5-5 on the week.

Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, on the other hand, was perfect on high school games and won the week, going 7-3. Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle struggled in the pick'em opener, going 4-6.

Last week's guest picker, Magna Vista High School golf coach Scott Gardner, set a pretty good standard for this season's guests, finishing second on the week by going 6-4. This week's guest, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, will look to do just as well, although he admits he thinks he would be better suited choosing games for that other version of football.

Thanks to Murphy for being this week's guest, taking time out of game-planning for the Patriots big rivalry game Friday night against Louisburg College. The Pats will face off against the defending Region X champions at Smith River Sports Complex at 6 p.m.

As for this week's American football games, all four high schools will kick-off on Friday at 7 p.m. 

Here are this week's slate of pick'em games, featuring four high school contests, three college, and three pros as the NFL starts the 2021 season this weekend.

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper
Martinsville Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle
Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt
P&HCC men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy

 

Cara Cooper

Last week: 5-5 

Steven Doyle

Last week: 4-6 

Bill Wyatt

Last week: 7-3 

Guest: Brennan Murphy

Last week's guest Scott Gardner: 6-4 

Bassett at Dan River 

Bassett

Bassett

Bassett

Bassett

Magna Vista at Gretna 

Magna Vista 

Magna Vista

Magna Vista 

Magna Vista 

Morehead (N.C.) at Martinsville 

Martinsville

Morehead

Morehead 

Martinsville

Patrick County at North Stokes 

Patrick County 

North Stokes

North Stokes 

Patrick County 

Illinois at UVA 

UVA

Illinois

UVA 

UVA 

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech  

VT

VT

VT 

VT 

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State 

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ohio State 

Ohio State 

LA Chargers at Washington Football Team 

Washington 

Washington

Chargers 

Chargers 

NY Jets at Carolina Panthers 

Panthers

Panthers

Panthers 

Panthers 

Baltimore Ravens at LV Raiders 

Raiders

Ravens

Ravens 

Ravens 

