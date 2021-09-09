Football pick'em Week 2 with guest Brennan Murphy

Last week's pick'em was very good for some, and not so great for others.

Sports Editor Cara Cooper looked like a genius as the only one who picked Virginia Tech, Georgia, and Ferrum to all win. Unfortunately, Cooper struggled with the high school games and went 5-5 on the week.

Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, on the other hand, was perfect on high school games and won the week, going 7-3. Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle struggled in the pick'em opener, going 4-6.

Last week's guest picker, Magna Vista High School golf coach Scott Gardner, set a pretty good standard for this season's guests, finishing second on the week by going 6-4. This week's guest, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, will look to do just as well, although he admits he thinks he would be better suited choosing games for that other version of football.

Thanks to Murphy for being this week's guest, taking time out of game-planning for the Patriots big rivalry game Friday night against Louisburg College. The Pats will face off against the defending Region X champions at Smith River Sports Complex at 6 p.m.

As for this week's American football games, all four high schools will kick-off on Friday at 7 p.m.