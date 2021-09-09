Football pick'em Week 2 with guest Brennan Murphy

Last week's pick'em was very good for some, and not so great for others.
Sports Editor Cara Cooper looked like a genius as the only one who picked Virginia Tech, Georgia, and Ferrum to all win. Unfortunately, Cooper struggled with the high school games and went 5-5 on the week.
Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt, on the other hand, was perfect on high school games and won the week, going 7-3. Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle struggled in the pick'em opener, going 4-6.
Last week's guest picker, Magna Vista High School golf coach Scott Gardner, set a pretty good standard for this season's guests, finishing second on the week by going 6-4. This week's guest, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, will look to do just as well, although he admits he thinks he would be better suited choosing games for that other version of football.
Thanks to Murphy for being this week's guest, taking time out of game-planning for the Patriots big rivalry game Friday night against Louisburg College. The Pats will face off against the defending Region X champions at Smith River Sports Complex at 6 p.m.
As for this week's American football games, all four high schools will kick-off on Friday at 7 p.m.
Here are this week's slate of pick'em games, featuring four high school contests, three college, and three pros as the NFL starts the 2021 season this weekend.
Cara Cooper
Last week: 5-5
Steven Doyle
Last week: 4-6
Bill Wyatt
Last week: 7-3
Guest: Brennan Murphy
Last week's guest Scott Gardner: 6-4
Bassett at Dan River
Bassett
Bassett
Bassett
Bassett
Magna Vista at Gretna
Magna Vista
Magna Vista
Magna Vista
Magna Vista
Morehead (N.C.) at Martinsville
Martinsville
Morehead
Morehead
Martinsville
Patrick County at North Stokes
Patrick County
North Stokes
North Stokes
Patrick County
Illinois at UVA
UVA
Illinois
UVA
UVA
Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech
VT
VT
VT
VT
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
Ohio State
LA Chargers at Washington Football Team
Washington
Washington
Chargers
Chargers
NY Jets at Carolina Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Panthers
Baltimore Ravens at LV Raiders
Raiders
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens