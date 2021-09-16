 Skip to main content
Football Pick'em Week 3 with Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith
Football Pick'em Week 3 with Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith

When it comes to picking football games, sometimes it's best to just go with your gut.

Last week, I (Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper) had a gut feeling Oregon was going to beat Ohio State. But I thought, 'If you pick Oregon and they get embarrassed everyone will think you're silly and that was a dumb pick.' So I played it safe. Had I picked Oregon like I wanted, I would have been the only one among the four Bulletin pickers who did go with the Ducks, and I would have looked like a genius.

Oh well. It's early in the season. There's a lot of picking left to go. I'll take this as a lesson and keep moving forward.

Last week, I tied Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt and guest picker, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, by going 7-3 on the week. Murphy did better than even he expected, and helped the guests improve to 13-7 on the year.

We're sticking with the local coaches theme for a third straight week in the guest picker role. This week's guest is Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith.

We have three high school games, four college (including a rare game featuring my alma mater!), and three NFL games on the list.

This week's games:

- Martinsville at Dan River

- Franklin County at Magna Vista

- Chatham at Patrick County

- No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia

- UVa at No. 21 UNC​

- Northwestern at Duke

- No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State

- Saints at Panthers

- Cowboys at Chargers

- Chiefs at Ravens

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-3

Season: 12-8

Martinsville Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle

Martinsville Bulletin Local Editor Steven Doyle

Last week: 5-5

Season: 9-11

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Martinsville Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last Week: 7-3

Season: 14-6

Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith

This week's Guest: Carlisle Boys Basketball Coach Brandon Smith

Last week's guest (P&HCC men's soccer coach Brennan Johnson): 7-3

Season: 13-7

