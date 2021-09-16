Football Pick'em Week 3 with Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith

When it comes to picking football games, sometimes it's best to just go with your gut.

Last week, I (Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper) had a gut feeling Oregon was going to beat Ohio State. But I thought, 'If you pick Oregon and they get embarrassed everyone will think you're silly and that was a dumb pick.' So I played it safe. Had I picked Oregon like I wanted, I would have been the only one among the four Bulletin pickers who did go with the Ducks, and I would have looked like a genius.

Oh well. It's early in the season. There's a lot of picking left to go. I'll take this as a lesson and keep moving forward.

Last week, I tied Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt and guest picker, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, by going 7-3 on the week. Murphy did better than even he expected, and helped the guests improve to 13-7 on the year.

We're sticking with the local coaches theme for a third straight week in the guest picker role. This week's guest is Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith.

We have three high school games, four college (including a rare game featuring my alma mater!), and three NFL games on the list.

This week's games: