Football Pick'em Week 3 with Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith

When it comes to picking football games, sometimes it's best to just go with your gut.
Last week, I (Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper) had a gut feeling Oregon was going to beat Ohio State. But I thought, 'If you pick Oregon and they get embarrassed everyone will think you're silly and that was a dumb pick.' So I played it safe. Had I picked Oregon like I wanted, I would have been the only one among the four Bulletin pickers who did go with the Ducks, and I would have looked like a genius.
Oh well. It's early in the season. There's a lot of picking left to go. I'll take this as a lesson and keep moving forward.
Last week, I tied Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt and guest picker, Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer coach Brennan Murphy, by going 7-3 on the week. Murphy did better than even he expected, and helped the guests improve to 13-7 on the year.
We're sticking with the local coaches theme for a third straight week in the guest picker role. This week's guest is Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith.
We have three high school games, four college (including a rare game featuring my alma mater!), and three NFL games on the list.
This week's games:
- Martinsville at Dan River
- Franklin County at Magna Vista
- Chatham at Patrick County
- No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia
- UVa at No. 21 UNC
- Northwestern at Duke
- No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State
- Saints at Panthers
- Cowboys at Chargers
- Chiefs at Ravens
Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-3
Season: 12-8
Martinsville Bulletin Local Editor Steven Doyle
Last week: 5-5
Season: 9-11
Martinsville Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last Week: 7-3
Season: 14-6
This week's Guest: Carlisle Boys Basketball Coach Brandon Smith
Last week's guest (P&HCC men's soccer coach Brennan Johnson): 7-3
Season: 13-7
