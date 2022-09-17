Football Pick'em Week 4: Guest Scott Gardner looking for multiple wins this week

It was a really good week for some Bulletin Football Pick'em competitors last week, and a pretty bad week for others.

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and News Reporter Bill Wyatt both kept their spots atop the standings by each going 8-2 last week. Guest Hasan Davis, Executive Producer for the show Hometown Hustle, helped bring the guests up in the overall standings by going 7-3 on the week.

This week, we welcome Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner as our guest picker. Gardner's Warrior team clinched second place in the Piedmont District regular season golf standings last week. They'll next play the PD championship on Monday.

While Gardner's team will be looking for a tournament title on Monday, he'll also be looking for a Football Pick'em win this weekend. Can he do it? Let's find out!

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here's this week's games and picks:

This week's games

Patrick County (1-2) at Chatham (1-1)

Magna Vista (2-1) at Franklin County (1-2)

Dan River (1-2) at Martinsville (2-0)

Bassett (1-2) at William Byrd (1-2)

Old Dominion (1-1) at UVA (1-1)

Liberty (2-0) at No. 19 Wake Forest (2-0)

No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)

Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)

Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)

Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 21-9

Chatham

Franklin County

Martinsville

Bassett

UVA

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Giants

Dolphins

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 23-7

Chatham

Franklin County

Martinsville

Bassett

UVA

Wake Forest

Texas A&M

Lions

Giants

Ravens

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 3-7

Overall: 13-17

Patrick County

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Bassett

UVA

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Giants

Ravens

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 6-4

Overall: 16-14

Patrick County

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Bassett

ODU

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Giants

Ravens

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 17-13

Chatham

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Bassett

UVA

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Giants

Ravens

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 5-5

Overall: 17-13

Patrick County

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Bassett

UVA

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Giants

Ravens

Guest: Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner

Last week's guest Hasan Davis: 7-3

Overall: 17-13

Patrick County

Magna Vista

Martinsville

Bassett

ODU

Wake Forest

Miami

Commanders

Panthers

Ravens