Football Pick'em Week 4: Guest Scott Gardner looking for multiple wins this week

It was a really good week for some Bulletin Football Pick'em competitors last week, and a pretty bad week for others.
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and News Reporter Bill Wyatt both kept their spots atop the standings by each going 8-2 last week. Guest Hasan Davis, Executive Producer for the show Hometown Hustle, helped bring the guests up in the overall standings by going 7-3 on the week.
This week, we welcome Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner as our guest picker. Gardner's Warrior team clinched second place in the Piedmont District regular season golf standings last week. They'll next play the PD championship on Monday.
While Gardner's team will be looking for a tournament title on Monday, he'll also be looking for a Football Pick'em win this weekend. Can he do it? Let's find out!
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here's this week's games and picks:
This week's games
Patrick County (1-2) at Chatham (1-1)
Magna Vista (2-1) at Franklin County (1-2)
Dan River (1-2) at Martinsville (2-0)
Bassett (1-2) at William Byrd (1-2)
Old Dominion (1-1) at UVA (1-1)
Liberty (2-0) at No. 19 Wake Forest (2-0)
No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)
Commanders (1-0) at Lions (0-1)
Panthers (0-1) at Giants (1-0)
Dolphins (1-0) at Ravens (1-0)
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 21-9
Chatham
Franklin County
Martinsville
Bassett
UVA
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Giants
Dolphins
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-2
Overall: 23-7
Chatham
Franklin County
Martinsville
Bassett
UVA
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Lions
Giants
Ravens
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 3-7
Overall: 13-17
Patrick County
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Bassett
UVA
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Giants
Ravens
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 6-4
Overall: 16-14
Patrick County
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Bassett
ODU
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Giants
Ravens
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 17-13
Chatham
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Bassett
UVA
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Giants
Ravens
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 5-5
Overall: 17-13
Patrick County
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Bassett
UVA
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Giants
Ravens
Guest: Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner
Last week's guest Hasan Davis: 7-3
Overall: 17-13
Patrick County
Magna Vista
Martinsville
Bassett
ODU
Wake Forest
Miami
Commanders
Panthers
Ravens