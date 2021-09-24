 Skip to main content
Football Pick'em Week 4 with guest Mike Paris, Martinsville Bulletin photographer
editor's pick

Football Pick'em Week 4 with guest Mike Paris, Martinsville Bulletin photographer

football photo
Bulletin file photo

There's a lot going on at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, but there is still football being played.

This week, we have special guest picker Mike Paris, who is the Martinsville Bulletin photographer for all races at Martinsville Speedway. Paris is a race fan through-and-through, but he admits football isn't something he pays super close attention to. 

After doing some research, though, Paris picked 10 games for us as he tries to keep the guests in the lead on the season. As a Martinsville High School graduate, he also said "Go Dogs!" and he would never pick Virginia Tech.

Last week's guest, Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith, dropped the hammer on the Bulletin staff, going 7-3 while no one else got more than four games correct.

Can Paris repeat that dominance for a second week, or will the Bulletin staff bounce back in a big way?

Here's this week's games:

- William Byrd at Bassett

- Halifax County at Martinsville

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

- Wake Forest at UVA

- Richmond at Va. Tech

- Liberty at Syracuse

- Panthers at Texans

- Washington at Bills​

- Eagles at Cowboys​

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 3-7

Season: 15-15

- William Byrd at Bassett

- Halifax County at Martinsville

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

- Wake Forest at UVA

- Richmond at Va. Tech

- Liberty at Syracuse

- Panthers at Texans

- Washington at Bills​

- Eagles at Cowboys​

Martinsville Bulletin local editor Steven Doyle

Martinsville Bulletin Local Editor Steven Doyle

Last week: 4-6

Season - 13-17

- William Byrd at Bassett 

- Halifax County at Martinsville

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

- Wake Forest at UVA 

- Richmond at Va. Tech 

- Liberty at Syracuse

- Panthers at Texans 

- Washington at Bills​ 

- Eagles at Cowboys​ 

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Martinsville Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 3-7

Season - 17-13

- William Byrd at Bassett 

- Halifax County at Martinsville 

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County 

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin 

- Wake Forest at UVA 

- Richmond at Va. Tech

- Liberty at Syracuse 

- Panthers at Texans

- Washington at Bills​ 

- Eagles at Cowboys​

Martinsville Bulletin photographer Mike Paris

Martinsville Bulletin photographer Mike Paris

Last week's guest (Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith): 7-3

Guest this season: 20-10

- William Byrd at Bassett

- Halifax County at Martinsville

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

- Wake Forest at UVA

- Richmond at Va. Tech

- Liberty at Syracuse

- Panthers at Texans

- Washington at Bills​

- Eagles at Cowboys​

