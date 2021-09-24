Football Pick'em Week 4 with guest Mike Paris, Martinsville Bulletin photographer

There's a lot going on at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, but there is still football being played.

This week, we have special guest picker Mike Paris, who is the Martinsville Bulletin photographer for all races at Martinsville Speedway. Paris is a race fan through-and-through, but he admits football isn't something he pays super close attention to.

After doing some research, though, Paris picked 10 games for us as he tries to keep the guests in the lead on the season. As a Martinsville High School graduate, he also said "Go Dogs!" and he would never pick Virginia Tech.

Last week's guest, Carlisle boys basketball coach Brandon Smith, dropped the hammer on the Bulletin staff, going 7-3 while no one else got more than four games correct.

Can Paris repeat that dominance for a second week, or will the Bulletin staff bounce back in a big way?

Here's this week's games:

- William Byrd at Bassett

- Halifax County at Martinsville

- G.W.-Danville at Patrick County

- No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

- Wake Forest at UVA