 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football Pick'em Week 6 with new Twitter guest
0 comments
editor's pick

Football Pick'em Week 6 with new Twitter guest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
football photo
Bulletin file photo

Due to an editorial error, last week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em incorrectly read that Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt chose Martinsville over G.W.-Danville. Wyatt actually picked the Eagles, and it’s a good thing the error was caught. By picking G.W., Wyatt went a perfect 10-0 on the week, a first in Pick’em history.

The perfect week means Wyatt is now leading in Pick’em at 34-16 on the season.

We also have new permanent pickers for Bulletin Football Pick’em. They’re you! Well, you the Twitter followers of the @BulletinSport Twitter account. Every Thursday, we’ll send out the 10 games and followers can vote in polls for who you think will win.

Thank you in advance to all who participated this week and will participate in the future.

This week’s guest picker is Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee sports writer Brian Cendejas.

Let’s get to this week’s games:

This week’s games

- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

- No. 4 Penn St. at No. 3 Iowa

- No. 14 Notre Dame at VA Tech

- UVA at Louisville

- Saints at Washington

- Eagles at Panthers

- Bills at Chiefs

- Packers at Bengals

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 6-4

Season: 30-20

- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

- No. 4 Penn St. at No. 3 Iowa

- No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

- UVA at Louisville

- Saints at Washington

- Eagles at Panthers

- Bills at Chiefs

- Packers at Bengals

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Martinsville Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 10-0

Season: 34-16

- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

- No. 4 Penn St. at No. 3 Iowa

- No. 14 Notre Dame at VA Tech

- UVA at Louisville

- Saints at Washington

- Eagles at Panthers

- Bills at Chiefs

- Packers at Bengals

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week (Guest Taylor Sowers): 9-1

Season: 33-17

- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

- No. 4 Penn St. at No. 3 Iowa

- No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

- UVA at Louisville

- Saints at Washington

- Eagles at Panthers

- Bills at Chiefs

- Packers at Bengals

Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee Sports Writer Brian Cendejas

Guest—Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee Sports Writer Brian Cendejas

Last Week’s Guest (The Voice of the Warriors Mike Jeffress): 7-3

Season: 28-22

- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas

- No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

- No. 4 Penn St. at No. 3 Iowa

- No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

- UVA at Louisville

- Saints at Washington

- Eagles at Panthers

- Bills at Chiefs

- Packers at Bengals

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

Area Scores

Bassett and Patrick County pick up volleyball wins, and Bassett and Carlisle XC results from North Carolina over the weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert