Football Pick'em Week 6 with new Twitter guest

Due to an editorial error, last week’s Bulletin Football Pick’em incorrectly read that Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt chose Martinsville over G.W.-Danville. Wyatt actually picked the Eagles, and it’s a good thing the error was caught. By picking G.W., Wyatt went a perfect 10-0 on the week, a first in Pick’em history.

The perfect week means Wyatt is now leading in Pick’em at 34-16 on the season.

We also have new permanent pickers for Bulletin Football Pick’em. They’re you! Well, you the Twitter followers of the @BulletinSport Twitter account. Every Thursday, we’ll send out the 10 games and followers can vote in polls for who you think will win.

Thank you in advance to all who participated this week and will participate in the future.

This week’s guest picker is Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee sports writer Brian Cendejas.

Let’s get to this week’s games:

This week’s games





- Patrick County at Bassett

- No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 21 Texas