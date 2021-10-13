Football Pick'em Week 7 with guest Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman

The @BulletinSport Twitter followers had a fairly impressive debut in their first week of joining the Bulletin Football Pick’em crowd, going 6-4 on the week. It was good enough to best Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper, who went a very disappointing 4-6 just a week after going 9-1. Up and down weeks like that won’t fly, and Cooper knows all too well. She’s currently in last place on the season and embarrassed.