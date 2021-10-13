Football Pick'em Week 7 with guest Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman

The @BulletinSport Twitter followers had a fairly impressive debut in their first week of joining the Bulletin Football Pick’em crowd, going 6-4 on the week. It was good enough to best Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper, who went a very disappointing 4-6 just a week after going 9-1. Up and down weeks like that won’t fly, and Cooper knows all too well. She’s currently in last place on the season and embarrassed.
Through six weeks, Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt is out front with a 41-19 record.
This week, the Bulletin welcomes Martinsville Mustangs General Manager Connor Akeman to the guest picker role. It’s Akeman’s first time joining Bulletin Pick’em, and while he’s most known around town as a baseball fan, he feels confident his football knowledge will give him a good week.
A reminder, if you'd like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick'em next week just follow @BulletinSport on Twitter and look for the polls on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Four high school games highlight this week's 10-game slate. Here’s the games:
- Magna Vista at Martinsville
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- GW.-Danville at Halifax County
- Tunstall at Bassett
- Duke at Uva
- Pitt at Virginia Tech
- JMU at Richmond
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
- Magna Vista at Martinsville
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- GW.-Danville at Halifax County
- Tunstall at Bassett
- Duke at UVa
- Pitt at Virginia Tech
- JMU at Richmond
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt
- Magna Vista at Martinsville
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- GW.-Danville at Halifax County
- Tunstall at Bassett
- Duke at UVa
- Pitt at Virginia Tech
- JMU at Richmond
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
- Magna Vista at Martinsville
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- GW.-Danville at Halifax County
- Tunstall at Bassett
- Duke at UVa
- Pitt at Virginia Tech
- JMU at Richmond
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
Martinsville Mustangs GM Connor Akeman
- Magna Vista at Martinsville
- Patrick County at Carroll County
- GW.-Danville at Halifax County
- Tunstall at Bassett
- Duke at UVa
- Pitt at Virginia Tech
- JMU at Richmond
- Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
- Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens