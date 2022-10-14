Football Pick'em Week 8: Welcoming a P&HCC guest for Patriots homecoming

We’ve had quite a few really good weeks of Bulletin Football Pick’em, but last week we had our first perfect week of the season.

All of you, the @BulletinSport Twitter followers, went a perfect 10-0 on your picking, which provided a much needed to jump up the pick’em standings. With the win, the Twitter followers are now fourth in the overall standings.

But you’ve got a ways to go to get to the top spot, because Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt went 9-1 last week, and is now 56-14 overall.

If ever there was a week to shake things up, it’s this one. There are a lot of toss-ups in the 10 game slate we have this week. We have two high school football games, four college, and three NFL games, as well as one men’s college soccer game.

The Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team will finish off a week of the school’s homecoming festivities, so we included their game in this week’s pick’em, and invited a P&HCC superfan to be this week’s guest. Officially Letitia Pulliam is the school’s Executive Assistant for Institutional Advancement and the P&HCC Foundation. Unofficially, Pulliam is the Patriots biggest fan in all sports.

So it’s no surprise who she’s picking in the P&HCC soccer homecoming game, but who will she pick in the other nine football contests? Let’s see!

P&HCC's men's soccer team will take on Johnson & Wales on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Monogram Foods Smiths River Sports Complex.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks.

This week’s games:

- Martinsville (6-0) at Magna Vista (4-3)

- Bassett (4-2) at Tunstall (0-6)

- P&HCC men’s soccer (10-3-2) vs. Johnson & Wales (6-3-4)

- No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0)

- No. 15 NC State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse (5-0)

- Miami (2-3) at Va. Tech (2-4)

- North Carolina (5-1) at Duke (4-2)

- Ravens (3-2) at Giants (4-1)

- Panthers (1-4) at Rams (2-3)

- Bills (4-1) at Chiefs (4-1)

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 54-16

Martinsville

Bassett

P&HCC

Michigan

NC State

VT

UNC

Giants

Rams

Bills

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 9-1

Overall: 56-14

Martinsville

Bassett

P&HCC

Michigan

Syracuse

Miami

UNC

Ravens

Rams

Bills

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 37-33

Magna Vista

Bassett

P&HCC

Penn State

NC State

Miami

UNC

Giants

Rams

Chiefs

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 40-30

Martinsville

Bassett

P&HCC

Michigan

Syracuse

VT

UNC

Giants

Rams

Chiefs

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 46-24

Martinsville

Bassett

Johnson & Wales

Michigan

NC State

Miami

UNC

Ravens

Rams

Chiefs

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 10-0

Overall: 45-25

Magna Vista

Bassett

P&HCC

Michigan

NC State

Miami

UNC

Ravens

Rams

Bills

Guest – P&HCC superfan Letitia Pulliam

Last week's guest (Carlisle Head of School Gracie Agnew): 9-1

Overall: 41-29

Martinsville

Bassett

P&HCC

Michigan

Syracuse

VT

UNC

Giants

Rams

Chiefs