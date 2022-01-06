Football Pick'em with guest, former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland

It's been two weeks since we had a Bulletin Football Pick'em, but we're back! And it's perfect timing, too, because we're picking the biggest college football game of the season this week.
During our last pick'em, we had 20 games to pick in what was thought to be a make-or-break week. It didn't turn out that way, though. In part because four of the college bowl games were canceled, and also because all four participants did about the same. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt again led the way, going 10-6 on the week. The @BulletinSport Twitter followers were just a game behind, going 9-7, and Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and last week's guest, Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero, tied for third, both going 7-9.
We have just a couple weeks of pick'em left, and it's still anyone's game. This week's guest is former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland, a perfect choice since there are two Martinsville basketball games on this week's slate. Holland also got the chance to pick the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite NFL team.
As always, if you'd like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick'em on Twitter, the polls are sent out every Wednesday morning. Just follow @BulletinSport.
Here's this week's slate of games.
This week's games
CFP National Championship: No. 3 Georgia (13-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-1)
HS Boys Basketball: Bassett at Martinsville (Friday)
HS Girls Basketball: Martinsville at Bassett (Friday)
HS Boys Basketball: Franklin Co. at Magna Vista (Saturday)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Washington Football Team at New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
LA Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 7-9
Season: 104-72
Alabama
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Magna Vista boys basketball
Eagles
Bengals
Washington
Steelers
Chargers
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 10-6
Season: 117-59
Georgia
Martinsville girls basketball
Bassett girls basketball
Magna Vista boys basketball
Cowboys
Cleveland
Washington
Baltimore
Chargers
@BulletinSport Twitter followers
Last Week: 9-7
Season: 101-75
Alabama
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Magna Vista boys basketball
Eagles
Bengals
Washington
Ravens
Chargers
Guest - Former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland
Last week (Magna Vista Football Coach Joe Favero): 7-9
Season: 93-83
Georgia
Martinsville boys basketball
Martinsville girls basketball
Franklin County boys basketball
Cowboys
Bengals
Giants
Ravens
Raiders