Football Pick'em with guest, former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland

It's been two weeks since we had a Bulletin Football Pick'em, but we're back! And it's perfect timing, too, because we're picking the biggest college football game of the season this week.

During our last pick'em, we had 20 games to pick in what was thought to be a make-or-break week. It didn't turn out that way, though. In part because four of the college bowl games were canceled, and also because all four participants did about the same. Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt again led the way, going 10-6 on the week. The @BulletinSport Twitter followers were just a game behind, going 9-7, and Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper and last week's guest, Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero, tied for third, both going 7-9.

We have just a couple weeks of pick'em left, and it's still anyone's game. This week's guest is former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland, a perfect choice since there are two Martinsville basketball games on this week's slate. Holland also got the chance to pick the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite NFL team.

As always, if you'd like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick'em on Twitter, the polls are sent out every Wednesday morning. Just follow @BulletinSport.

Here's this week's slate of games.

This week's games

CFP National Championship: No. 3 Georgia (13-1) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-1)

HS Boys Basketball: Bassett at Martinsville (Friday)

HS Girls Basketball: Martinsville at Bassett (Friday)

HS Boys Basketball: Franklin Co. at Magna Vista (Saturday)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

LA Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 7-9

Season: 104-72

Alabama

Martinsville boys basketball

Martinsville girls basketball

Magna Vista boys basketball

Eagles

Bengals

Washington

Steelers

Chargers

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 10-6

Season: 117-59

Georgia

Martinsville girls basketball

Bassett girls basketball

Magna Vista boys basketball

Cowboys

Cleveland

Washington

Baltimore

Chargers

@BulletinSport Twitter followers

Last Week: 9-7

Season: 101-75

Alabama

Martinsville boys basketball

Martinsville girls basketball

Magna Vista boys basketball

Eagles

Bengals

Washington

Ravens

Chargers

Guest - Former Martinsville High School girls basketball coach Charlie Holland

Last week (Magna Vista Football Coach Joe Favero): 7-9

Season: 93-83

Georgia

Martinsville boys basketball

Martinsville girls basketball

Franklin County boys basketball

Cowboys

Bengals

Giants

Ravens

Raiders