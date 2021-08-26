Football preview section

High school football is back in the fall! Check out our preview section in Friday's Bulletin.
A year after returning as girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, Mancino Craighead has resigned the position to take the same job at G.W.-…
Game against Carroll County has been rescheduled.
Four Martinsville Mustangs were named All-CPL this season, plus Bassett volleyball stats from Tuesday's win in today's Area Roundup.
After being named an all-region selection in football and swimming, and helping lead the Magna Vista High School boys soccer team to the state…
Martinsville High School football players started practice this week with an even stronger desire to get back on the field.
Rain forced a postponement of the first round of the Chatmoss Classic Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.
Bassett graduate Darius Hairston signed his letter of intent Thursday to play football at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry this fall.
Piedmont District teams compete in first golf match of 2021 season
Magna Vista junior Patrick McCrickard shot 77 and the Warriors tied Patrick County for second in the second Piedmont District regular season g…
The Martinsville High School Bulldog Boosters will be hosting a “Kick-Off” Meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Martinsville High School Comm…
