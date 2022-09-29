Football Roundup: Bassett defeats Magna Vista for fifth straight season; Martinsville improves to 5-0

The Bassett High School football team defeated Magna Vista on Thursday night, 41-7, to maintain the Smith River Classic trophy for a fifth straight season.

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to avoid potential inclement weather expected to hit the area this weekend.

Ja'Ricous Hairston found Jaylen Lide for three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to victory. The two connected for a 38-yard score in the second quarter, and TDs of 12 and 58 yards in the fourth.

Hairston put his team up early with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Donald Patterson added a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Salvador Coca-Lobo had a 30-yard interception return TD in the third.

Hairston had 137 yards rushing on 18 carries, and was 9-for-13 passing for 175 yards in the air.

Patterson finished the night with seven carries for 90 yards, and added 33 yards receiving on three catches.

Lide had six catches for 142 yards.

The Warriors lone score came on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Simeon Moore to J'mere Hairston with two minutes remaining in the first half. The touchdown took Magna Vista into the break trailing, 20-7.

Bassett held Magna Vista to 212 total yards of offense.

Joeseph Spriggs led Magna Vista with 67 yards rushing on 18 carries. Moore was 6-for-14 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown. Hairston had two catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Torian Younger had four catches for 44 yards.

Bassett (3-2, 1-0 Piedmont District) will travel to Stuart next Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (3-3, 1-1) will travel to South Boston next Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 14, G.W.-Danville 0

For the first time in nine tries, the Martinsville High School football team defeated G.W.-Danville, on Thursday, 14-0.

Martinsville's lone offensive touchdown came with 1:41 left in the second quarter to go into the half up, 7-0.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run on an interception returned for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the contest.

With the win, Martinsville improves to 5-0 on the year, and 2-0 in Piedmont District play. The Bulldogs will return home on Friday to take on Chatham High School in a non-district contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 51, Tunstall 35

The Patrick County High School football team won on homecoming, defeating Tunstall, 51-35, on Thursday.

The Cougars (2-3, 1-0) next game will be against Bassett next Friday night at PCHS. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.