Football Roundup: Bassett, Magna Vista, Patrick County come up with big wins

Bassett 63, Dan River 7

Ja'Ricous Hairston had six total touchdowns to help the Bassett High School football team to a decisive 63-7 win over Dan River, on Friday at BHS.

Hairston was 11-15 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and had nine carries for 141 yards and three rushing TDs.

The senior quarterback threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gilbert, a 15-yard TD to Donald Patterson, and an 18-yard score to Elijah Stokes.

Patterson added a 6-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with four carries for 12 yards. Stokes had two catches for 52 yards.

Bassett finished with 363 rushing yards as a team.

The Bengals final touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 72-yard kickoff return by Jaylen Lide, and a 52-yard interception return by Gilbert.

Bassett (1-2) will travel to Vinton next Friday for a 7 p.m. game at William Byrd.

Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6

Five different Warriors found the endzone to help Magna Vista to a 34-6 win over Gretna, on Friday in Ridgeway.

Joeseph Spriggs led the Warriors with 23 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Caleb Lynch, J'Mere Hairston, and Ethan Dukes added rushing TDs for Magna Vista.

Keelan Price-Kent threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hairston, who finished with three catches for 20 yards.

Lynch was 5-9 passing for 34 yards.

Magna Vista's defense held Gretna to 17 yards rushing, and had an interception.

Magna Vista (2-1) will travel to Rocky Mount on Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Franklin County High School.

Patrick County 34, North Stokes 0

The Patrick County defense came up with a shutout to help the Cougars to a 34-0 win over North Stokes, in Stuart on Friday.

The Cougars defense was led by Jay Howard who had three tackles for loss, an interception, seven tackles and three assists.

Sam Hubbard added a tackle for loss, a pass break up, seven tackles, and three assists. Matthew Allen added five tackles and three assists. Peyton Cambron had four tackles and 10 assists. Rawl Mabe, Peyton Stovall, and Jermaine Penn had three tackles a piece, and Colin Campbell, Jai Penn, and Ty Stowe-Holt added two tackles each.

Triston Underwood had two pass break-ups for the Cougars.

Offensively, the Cougars were led on the ground by Demontez Hill, who had 151 yards rushing on 17 carries, and a reception for seven yards. The senior running back had two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the win.

Jermaine Penn added 95 yards rushing on five carries with one touchdown. Underwood had two carries for 50 yards. Stephen Spencer added 18 yards on six carries, and Jay Howard had 11 yards on three carries.

The Cougars went 4-6 passing with 134 yards in the air. Demontez Hill went 1-2 for 30 yards, and Triston Underwood went 3-4 for 104 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars leading receivers were Jai Penn, who had one reception for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Peyton Cambron had two receptions for 57 yards.

The Cougars (1-2) will be back in action next Friday night when they travel to Chatham High School to take on the Cavaliers, at 7 p.m.