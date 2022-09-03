Football Roundup: Patrick County, Bassett fall on the road

Liberty Christian Academy 35, Bassett 14

Liberty Christian has opened the season against a pair of teams from Henry County. A week after a lopsided shutout win at Magna Vista, the Bulldogs again got the best of Bassett on Friday, 35-14, in Lynchburg.

Caleb Davidson ran for two touchdowns and Joe Borchers accounted for two scores to help LCA to the win.

LCA built a 28-0 lead after three quarters, but the Bengals (0-2) found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard TD run by Salvador Coca-Lobo and a 10-yard score by Ja’Ricous Hairston. Both of Bassett's touchdowns came in the final three minutes of play.

Cole Byrd converted both point after attempts for the Bengals.

Davidson scored on runs of 12 and 51 yards. His younger brother, Gideon, had a 42-yard touchdown run that gave LCA the four-score lead in the third quarter.

The siblings combined to rush for 238 of the Bulldogs’ 259 yards on the ground. Gideon had 125 on 15 carries, and Caleb added 113 on 13 attempts.

Hairston completed 18 of 29 passes for 231 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Bassett (0-2) will return home next Friday to take on Dan River at 7 p.m.

Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12

Patrick County dropped a non-district road contest at Floyd County on Friday, 32-12.

The Cougars were led by Demontez Hill with a rushing touchdown and 85 yards on 15 carries. Hill also completed one pass for 35 yards.

Aden Penn scored PC's other touchdown, a pass from quarterback Triston Underwood. Penn finished the night with two catches for 75 yards. Underwood went 3-for-5 passing 82 yards.

Jermaine Penn had one catch for 35 yards. Stephen Spencer added 10 yards on two carries.

Defensively the Cougars were led by Sam Hubbard who had 13 tackles, three for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Cambron added eight tackles. Stephen Spencer and Jay Howard recorded seven tackles apiece, and Howard had one forced fumble.

Matthew Allen and George Stovall both recorded five tackles with Stovall recording one tackle for loss and one sack. Hill, Carlos Beccerril, Jermaine Penn, Will Black, Ty Stowe-Holt, Rawl Mabe, and Underwood all recorded tackles for the Cougars. Underwood also grabbed an interception.

The Cougars will be back in action next Friday night at John D. Hooker Field in Stuart when they will host North Stokes High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.