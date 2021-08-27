Football runs in the family for Magna Vista senior Jamal Hairston

Eventually, Jamal came around with some encouragement and motivation from his family.

“Since I was little I’d watched both my brothers play football,” Jamal said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps, it just took me a little bit of time to get there. Seeing them play just unlocked something in me. In middle school when I started to play, I would call my brothers and ask them for help. They’d help me figure out what I needed to do to get better.”

Jamal carved out a role on the team, taking what he’d learned from his brothers to strengthen his game. Heading into his senior season as a starter on the offensive and defensive lines, Jamal attributes skills he’s developed to Jalen and Jac.

“I learned a lot of stuff from Jac,” Jamal said. “Because he was a running back he taught me a lot of footwork and what to do with my hips. My brother Jalen taught me what to do on defense, what to do with my eyes, how to read blocks, and watch for the ball.”

However, Jamal isn’t just invaluable to Magna Vista for the physical skills he developed with his brothers. His contributions extend to the sidelines and locker room as well.