Football runs in the family for Magna Vista senior Jamal Hairston

Jamal Hairston is no stranger to the Friday night lights at Magna Vista High School.
The MVHS senior nose guard has been around the Warriors’ football program from a young age following the teams his older siblings played for.
“He’s been a Warrior for a long time,” Magna Vista coach Joe Favero said of Hairston.
“Jamal was a little kid running around in the stands back then. He’s probably been at every Magna Vista game I’ve been at.”
Jamal’s brothers, Jalen and Jac, were standouts for the Warriors and continued to find success on the field following their high school tenures. After graduating in 2014, Jalen continued his football career at the University of Charleston before joining the staff of Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a defensive line coach.
Jac was a standout running back for the Warriors and helped the team to two state championships. He graduated in 2016 and was a running back and played special teams at Coastal Carolina University in 2019 after initially joining the roster on defense.
While it seemed Jamal was destined to continue his brothers’ legacy, he was reluctant at first.
“Back then he told me he was never going to play football,” Favero said. “He wasn’t a football player. He was a soccer player back then.”
Eventually, Jamal came around with some encouragement and motivation from his family.
“Since I was little I’d watched both my brothers play football,” Jamal said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps, it just took me a little bit of time to get there. Seeing them play just unlocked something in me. In middle school when I started to play, I would call my brothers and ask them for help. They’d help me figure out what I needed to do to get better.”
Jamal carved out a role on the team, taking what he’d learned from his brothers to strengthen his game. Heading into his senior season as a starter on the offensive and defensive lines, Jamal attributes skills he’s developed to Jalen and Jac.
“I learned a lot of stuff from Jac,” Jamal said. “Because he was a running back he taught me a lot of footwork and what to do with my hips. My brother Jalen taught me what to do on defense, what to do with my eyes, how to read blocks, and watch for the ball.”
However, Jamal isn’t just invaluable to Magna Vista for the physical skills he developed with his brothers. His contributions extend to the sidelines and locker room as well.
“He’s definitely stepped into a leadership role,” Favero said of the youngest Hairston. “It’s kind of what you expect with a guy who’s been around the program this long. He’s worked hard these last few years and has really put himself in the position to be successful on and off the field.”
Jamal views himself as the glue guy for Magna Vista, able to connect different groups of players to create a more unified team.
“I like to bring everybody together,” Jamal said. “If one group doesn’t like another I can bring them together. We can’t win if we’re divided. Every team needs to come together to do what they need to do.”
Jamal’s junior season was postponed to March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now in his final year with the Warriors, he has high hopes for what the Warriors can accomplish this year coming off a quick turnaround from their spring season.
“This team has a lot of potential, especially the young guys,” he said. “I’m hoping this year we can go far, make it to the playoffs, win the playoffs, and play for the championship.”
Jamal’s expectations remain just as high for himself in football and beyond, as he expects to field athletic offers and attend a university where he can pursue a major in biomedical engineering.
While his brothers might seem like a tough act to follow, Jamal embraces everything they left behind for him.
“They worked and helped me so that I can get even better,” he said. “I feel confident I can create my own path.”