The Bassett High School football team had a big bounce-back win in Stuart on Friday, Magna Vista carried a hot start into Week 2, and Martinsville saw another halftime lead slip away.

Here's a look at what you missed on the high school football fields on Friday.

Bassett bounces back

The biggest difference between Week 1 and Week 2 that Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson saw was, "We didn't fall asleep after halftime," Johnson said following his team's 34-10 win over Patrick County on Friday.

In Week 1 against Franklin County, the Bengals saw a 17 point halftime lead fall away in the third and fourth quarters. On Friday in Stuart, Bassett (1-1) built a 24-point lead in the first half, and kept that momentum the rest of the night on the way to a win.

"I felt like we were a little more focused after halftime," Johnson added. "I talked to the staff and felt like we had to fix that, and this week we fixed it and we got better. We got better after halftime, and I felt like we still kept up the intensity and didn't allow any big plays after halftime."

Patrick County (1-1) scored first on Friday. After forcing a punt by the Bengals on the first possession of the game, the Cougars marched down the field and eventually settled for a 35-yard field goal by Reyli Martinez-Tejeda for an early lead midway through the first quarter.

It would be the only lead for the Cougars on the night as Bassett scored on its next five possessions.

Jaylen Lide got the Bengals scoring started on the second play of their next possession, a 62-yard stomp down the field after catching a short pass from Keelan Price-Kent.

On PC's next possession, a Cougars fumble on the 13-yard-line was recovered by BHS senior Salvador Coca-Lobo, putting the Bengals immediately back in the red zone. One play later, Zycheus Hylton had a 13-yard rushing TD to make it 14-3.

The rest of the first half, kicker Cole Byrd had field goals of 36 and 51 yards - the 51-yarder was a new school record - and Price-Kent threw another TD pass, this time to Ja'Shaun Turner.

Bassett led 27-3 at the half.

Price-Kent threw his third and final TD of the night with 4:35 left in the third quarter, again finding Lide who again evaded defenders and ran 45 yards for the score.

The Cougars attempted a late comeback in the fourth quarter when Aden Penn scampered for a 54-yard TD with 8:32 remaining in the game, but PC was forced to punt on their remaining possessions as the clock ran down.

"It was ugly at times. Looked good at times," Johnson said. "We're still showing our youth at certain positions, but I thought we came together after we dealt with a little bit of adversity in the second half and in the first half.

"Just an all around team win. Offense, defense, the kicking game, special teams. We cleaned that up... All three aspects of the game we came together this week and we didn't really have any mental hiccups in those areas."

Bassett had 370 total yards of offense to 173 for Patrick County.

Cougars quarterback Easton Harris was 4-for-9 passing for 20 yards. Penn had seven carries for 69 yards rushing, and Stephen Spencer had 15 carries for 66 yards.

Price-Kent was 6-for-11 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns for BHS. Zycheus Hylton added 96 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries, as well as two catches for 22 yards.

Lide had a team-high three catches for 109 yards and two TDs.

"I feel good. We've got to to continue to keep growing up," Johnson said. "I knew that with this team it would take some time. We lost a lot of production, but we've got guys stepping up. Zycheus Hylton is running the ball. He's running the ball well. Our offensive line is creating some lanes. Now we've just got to continue to grow in those big key positions, and I think we are doing that right now."

Magna Vista carries momentum

In two games this season, Magna Vista has outscored opponents 94-12.

For the second straight week, the Warriors had seemingly no problem picking up a non-district home win in a 53-6 victory over Dan River.

The Warriors led 27-0 at the half, and kept the shutout through the first three quarters, leading 40-0 heading into the fourth.

Magna Vista (2-0) had 407 total yards of offense - 271 rushing and 136 passing.

Simeon Moore was 5-for-8 passing for 124 yards with three touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground when he ran in a 17 yard score with no time left on the clock in the third quarter.

Marcus Scott also had a touchdown in his lone pass of the game, a 12-yard throw to Tyrese Perkins midway through the fourth quarter.

All four passing TDs on the night were thrown to four different receivers. Jolen Schoelfield caught a 30 yard touchdown, J'Mere Hairston caught one for 66 yards early in the first quarter, and Ethan Dukes had a 19 yard score early in the third.

Christopher Breshers led Magna Vista on the ground with 11 carries for 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tahjir Hairston had eight carries for 44 yards and a TD.

Martinsville falls in the second half again

For the second straight week, Martinsville saw a halftime lead slip away. The Bulldogs fell to Gretna, 27-3, on Friday at MHS.

Martinsville led, 3-0, at the half, but the Hawks came out and scored 27 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters.

Gretna led, 21-3, at the end of the third.

Martinsville's (0-2) lone touchdown came with 4:10 left on the clock when freshman quarterback Da'Veono Lowe found Cayden Walker for a 10 yard TD.

Lowe finished the night 3-for-3 passing for 24 yards. Marcus Long was 5-for-11 passing for 50 yards.

The Bulldogs has 157 total yards of offense - 83 rushing and 74 passing.

Latrell Hairston had 24 carries for 81 yards rushing, and Denyiran Hodge led Martinsville with three catches for 34 yards.

Player of the Week: Bassett kicker Cole Byrd

In the Bengals Week 1 loss to Franklin County, Bassett junior kicker Cole Byrd broke the school record after making a 42 yard field goal in the first quarter.

On Friday night, Byrd broke his own record by nine yards, putting through a 51 yard field goal just before half time.

Byrd added a 36 yard field goal earlier in the quarter, and finished the night 4-for-4 on extra points, and had three touchbacks on kickoffs.

Stat of the Week

Magna Vista sophomore quarterback Simeon Moore threw just five completed passes on Friday night, but three of those five were touchdowns.

Moore threw three touchdown passes for the second week in a row. With six TDs in two games, he's has already passed his total of five touchdown passes in the regular season last fall.

Five of Moore's six TDs have been for at least 30 yards. He's averaging 42 yards per TD pass this season.

Quote of the Week

"I don't have to worry... We know Cole can be automatic, but with that comes a great snap and a great hold," said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson of kicker Cole Byrd. "Josh Dawson does a great job snapping the ball and Porter Hodnett does a great job getting the ball down, and then Cole just takes care of the rest. I really enjoy watching that."

Looking Ahead

Week 3 will be a week of rest for Magna Vista, and a week of travel for the other local teams.

- The Warriors will enjoy an early season bye this Friday before returning with a road game at Franklin County on September 15.

- This week, Bassett will travel to Dan River to take on the 1-1 Wildcats.

The Bengals have won two straight contests against Dan River, including a 63-7 win last fall, and a 56-0 victory in 2021.

- Martinsville will also go on the road this Friday to a familiar home for Bulldogs coach Joe Fielder. MHS will face Chatham, the team Fielder coached last fall before joining the Bulldogs in the spring.

Martinsville has faced Chatham five times since 2017, and is 4-1 against the Cavaliers in that span.

Chatham is 2-0 this season with a 44-30 win over Prince Edwards County in Week 1, and a 30-6 victory over Tunstall last week.

- Patrick County will go across the North Carolina border to face rival North Stokes on Friday.

The Vikings are 1-2 this fall, with two straight shutout losses in which they've allowed 47 and 42 points in each game.

The Cougars have faced North Stokes 12 times in the last 16 seasons, going 5-7 against the Vikings in that span.

This Week's Box Scores

Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Bassett

139 passing yards

231 rushing yards

1 fumble recovered

0 turnovers

Passing

Keelan Price-Kent 6/11, 174yds, 3TD

David Cook 3/5, 43yds

Rushing

Zycheus Hylton 9/96yds, TD

Josiah Tatum 2/1yd

Avion McRae 5/31yds

Receiving

Zycheus Hylton 2/22yds

Jashaun Turner 1/43yds, TD

Deonte Hairston 1/10yds

Jaylen Lide 3/109yds, 2TD

TyQuise Lampkins 2/33yds

Patrick County

20 passing yards

153 rushing yards

1 fumble lost

Passing

Easton Harris 4/9, 20yds

Rushing

Aden Penn 7/69yds, TD

Stephen Spencer 15/66yds

Joshua Jimrusti 2/8

Jerry Howard 6/7

Easton Harris 4/2

Receiving

Cameron Collins 1/13

Stephen Spencer 1/3

Jacob Gosnell 1/3

Aden Penn 1/1

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

MVHS 10:05 - Simeon Moore 66yd pass to J'Mere Hairston - 7-0

Second Quarter

MVHS 10:28 - Tahjir Hairston 3yd run - 14-0

MVHS 10:03 - Simeon Moore 30yd pass to Jolen Schoelfield - 21-0

MVHS 0:54 - Christopher Breshers 1yd run - 27-0

Third Quarter

MVHS 9:55 - Simeon Moore 19yd pass to Ethan Dukes - 33-0

MVHS 0:00 - Simeon Moore 17yd run - 40-0

Fourth Quarter

MVHS 6:30 - Marcus Scott 12yd pass to Tyrese Perkin - 47-0

DRHS 4:59 - Tahjir Hairston 55yd run - 47-6

MVHS 2:20 - Christopher Breshers 24yd run - 53-6

Magna Vista

407 yards

271 passing yards

136 rushing yards

Rushing

Tahjir Hairston 8/44yds, TD

Simeon Moore 2/28yds, TD

Christopher Breshers 11/125yds, 2TD

Passing

Simeon Moore 5/8, 124yds, 3TD

Marcus Scott 1/1, 12yds, TD

Receiving

Jolen Schoelfield 1/30yds, TD

J'Mere Hairston 2/71yds, TD

Torian Younger 1/4yds

Ethan Dukes 1/19yds, TD

Tyrese Perkins 1/12yds, TD

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

Martinsville

157 total yards

83 rushing yards

74 passing yards

Rushing

Denyiran Hodge 2/2yds

Latrell Hairston 24/81yds

Passing

Marcus Long 5/11, 50yds

Da'Veono Lowe 3/3, 24yds, TD

Receiving

Marcus Long 1/11yds

Denyiran Hodge 3/34yds

Trevion Gravely 1/8yds

Cayden Walker 1/10yds, TD

Laimen Lowe 2/11yds

