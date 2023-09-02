Bassett 34, Patrick County 10

Patrick County scored first on Friday night in Stuart, but Bassett scored more often in a 34-10 victory over the Cougars.

After forcing a 3-and-out by the Bengals on the first possession of the game, Patrick County marched down the field and eventually settled for a 35-yard field goal by Reyli Martinez-Tejeda for an early lead midway through the first quarter.

It would be the only lead for the Cougars on the night as Bassett scored on its next five possessions.

Jaylen Lide got the Bengals scoring started on the second play of their next possession, a 62-yard stomp down the field after catching a short pass from Keelan Price-Kent.

On PC's next possession, a Cougars fumble on the 13-yard-line was recovered by BHS senior Salvador Coca-Lobo, putting the Bengals immediately back in the red zone.

One play later, Zycheus Hylton had a 13-yard rushing TD to make it 14-0.

The rest of the first half, kicker Cole Byrd had field goals of 36 and 51 yards - the 51-yarder was a new school record - and Price-Kent threw another TD pass, this time to Ja'Shaun Turner.

Bassett led 27-3 at the half.

Price-Kent threw his third and final TD of the night with 4:35 left in the third quarter, again finding Lide who again evaded defenders and ran 45 yards for the score.

The Cougars attempted a late comeback in the fourth quarter when Aden Penn scampered for a 54-yard TD with 8:32 remaining in the game, but PC was forced to punt on their remaining possessions as the clock ran down.

Bassett (1-1) will go back on the road next Friday when they travel to Dan River High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County (1-1) will also travel to North Carolina to take on North Stokes. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6

For the second straight week, Magna Vista had seemingly no problem picking up a non-district home win. The Warriors defeated Dan River, 53-6, on Friday at "The Hole" in Ridgeway.

The Warriors led 27-0 at the half, and kept the shutout through the first three quarters, leading 40-0 heading into the fourth.

In two games, Magna Vista has outscored opponents, 94-12.

The Warriors (2-0) will enjoy a bye for Week 3 before returning on September 15 to take on Franklin County High School at 7 p.m.

Gretna 27, Martinsville 9

For the second straight week, Martinsville saw a halftime lead slip away. The Bulldogs fell to Gretna, 27-3, on Friday at MHS.

Martinsville led, 3-0, at the half, but the Hawks came out and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Gretna led, 21-3, at the end of the third quarter.

Martinsville's lone touchdown came with 4:10 left on the clock.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will go on the road for the first time next week when they travel to Chatham High School for a 7 p.m. game.