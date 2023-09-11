The Bassett and Patrick County High School football teams picked up victories on the road on Friday, while the struggles of the 2023 season continued for Martinsville at Chatham.

Here’s a look at what you missed around the high school football fields on Friday night.

Patrick County 24, North Stokes 20

After getting shutout in the first half, the Cougars found the endzone three times and added a field goal in the third and fourth quarters for a come-from-behind 24-20 victory over North Stokes on Friday, in North Carolina.

North Stokes led, 14-0, at the half thanks to a 6 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 10 yard rushing score in the second.

From there, the Cougars run game went to work. PC running back Aden Penn had a 60 yard score and another 13 yard TD to tie the game going into the fourth quarter.

PC took its first lead thanks to a 40 yard field goal by Reyli Martinez-Tejeda early in the fourth.

North Stokes retook the lead on a 1 yard touchdown, but Penn again made the Vikings defense pay. The senior ran in a 39 yard TD for the eventual game-winner.

Patrick County had just one completed pass on the night. As a team, the Cougars had 329 yards rushing to just 15 yards passing.

In addition to his field goal, Martinez-Tejeda was 3-for-3 on extra points.

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

The Bengals had touchdowns in the air, on the ground, and on defense in a 35-12 victory at Dan River High School on Friday.

Zycheus Hylton got the scoring started for Bassett with a 45 yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Bengals added three more scores in the second. Avion McRae had a 5 yard rushing touchdown, Jaylen Lide returned an interception 38 yards to the endzone, and Keelan Price-Kent found Donald Patterson for a passing score to give Bassett a 28-6 lead at the half.

After Dan River scored a second touchdown to cut into Bassett’s lead in the third, Patterson caught his second TD of the night in the fourth, from a pass to David Cook, to give the Bengals all the insurance they needed for the win.

Patterson had four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Lide had five catches for a team-high 71 yards, and added 16 yards rushing on one carry.

Hylton led Bassett on the ground with 17 carries for 110 yards.

Price-Kent was 9-for-17 passing for 96 yards and a TD, and Cook was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards and a touchdown, and added 39 yards rushing on two carries.

Demetrius Dillard also grabbed an interception for Bassett.

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

The power run game by the Cavaliers was too much for Martinsville in a 34-16 Chatham win on Friday at CHS.

Chatham got on the board first with a 20 yard rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter, but the Bulldogs immediately responded with a drive that ended up a 5 yard touchdown run by Latrell Hairston to tie the score, 7-7.

Back-to-back touchdowns on a 63-yard pass and 15-yard run gave the Cavaliers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, Martinsville’s Marcus Long ran 75 yards down the field to the 1-yard-line, but the Bulldogs were unable to find the endzone. They settled for a 29 yard field goal by Tristian Giles.

Chatham scored one more touchdown 0:25 seconds before the half to go into the break up, 27-10.

Martinsville’s other touchdown came with 2 minutes left in the third. Long found Jordan Smith with a 35 yard pass, Hairston added a 13 yard run, and finished the drive with a 1 yard touchdown run to cut the Cavaliers lead to 11.

Chatham put the finishing touches on the game midway through the fourth with a long drive that finished with a 9 yard touchdown run.

Long finished with a team-high 83 yards rushing on 11 carries, and was 5-for-14 passing for 56 yards for the Bulldogs.

Hairston had 13 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Cayden Walker had three catches for 13 yards.

Player of the Week: Patrick County’s Aden Penn

Running back Adan Penn had just one touchdown on the season heading into Friday’s Week 3 matchup, but he made his presence known on Friday night, accounting for all three of PC’s second half touchdowns.

Penn finished with 14 carries and 244 yards rushing, accounting for nearly 75 percent of the Cougars total rushing yards on the night. He averaged 17.4 yards per carry in the win.

Stat of the Week

Patrick County improves to 2-2 on the year, their best record through four games since 2019, when they finished the year 5-5.

The Cougars 344 total yards of offense on Friday was nearly as much they had in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. PC had 173 yards last week against Bassett, and 201 in a Week 1 win over Martinsville.

Looking ahead

- William Byrd at Bassett

After not playing each other for 17 years, William Byrd and Bassett have now faced off five times in the last six seasons. The Terriers came out ahead in the first two meetings, but Bassett has come out on top in the last three, including a 42-21 victory in 2022.

The Bengals will come home this week to face a Terriers squad that is 2-1 on the year and coming off of a 14-10 loss to Christiansburg in Week 3. Prior to Friday’s loss, WB had outscored opponents 117-7 in two games.

Kickoff on Friday at BHS will be at 7 p.m.

—Martinsville at Dan River

The Bulldogs go on the road this week for a fourth straight game against a team in Region 2C.

Martinsville will take on Dan River on Friday in Ringgold, a team they’ve defeated three times in three years.

The last time Martinsville faced Dan River was in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs last fall, a game they won, 42-39, at MHS.

Martinsville also defeated the Wildcats, 50-27, in the 2022 regular season.

Dan River is 1-2 this season. Their lone win came in Week 1, a 43-7 victory over Tunstall.

Kickoff in Ringgold is at 7 p.m.

—Magna Vista at Franklin County

After a bye last Friday, the Warriors will look to improve to 3-0 on the season when they travel up Highway 220 to take on Franklin County.

In two games this season, the Warriors have outscored opponents 94-12.

In 16 contests between the Warriors and Eagles since 2004, the two teams are 8-8. Magna Vista won six straight meetings from 2013-2018, but Franklin County has won three straight meetings since.

The Eagles defeated MVHS, 40-0, last fall.

Franklin County is 1-2 this fall. They defeated Bassett in Week 1, but have since lost to Salem, 48-7, in Week 2, and Liberty Christian, 49-6, on Friday.

Kickoff in Rocky Mount is at 7 p.m.

- Chatham at Patrick County

The Cougars come home for the second time this season to take on Chatham for a contest against a Region 2C opponent.

PC has faced Chatham four times in the last 10 years, going 2-2 against the Cavaliers. Chatham won the most recent matchup last fall, 21-19.

Chatham is 3-0 this season with wins over Prince Edward County, Tunstall, and Martinsville. The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents, 108-52, this season.

Kickoff in Stuart is at 7 p.m.

This Week’s Box Scores

Patrick County 24, North Stokes 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

NSHS 7-0—6yd TD run (kick good)

Second Quarter

NSHS 14-0—10yd TD run (kick good)

Third Quarter

PCHS 14-7—A. Penn 60yd TD run (R. Martinez-Tejeda kick good)

PCHS 14-14—A. Penn 13yd TD run (R. Martinez-Tejeda kick good)

Fourth Quarter

PCHS 17-14—R. Martinez-Tejeda 40yd FG

NSHS 20-17—1yd TD run (kick no good)

PCHS 24-20—A. Penn 39yd TD run (R. Martinez-Tejeda kick good)

Patrick County

344 total yards

329 rushing yards

15 passing yards

1 interception lost

1 fumble lost

Rushing

Easton Harris 6/35yds

Aden Penn 14/244yds, 3TD

Jay Howard 5/20yds

Stephen Spencer 2/30yds

Passing

Easton Harris 1/5, 15yds, INT

Receiving

Cameron Collins 1/15

Bassett 35, Dan River 12

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

BHS 7-0—Z. Hylton 45yd TD run (C. Byrd kick good)

Second Quarter

BHS 14-0—A. McRae 5yd TD run (C. Byrd kick good)

DRHS 14-6—Gregory 91yd TD run (kick no good)

BHS 21-6—J. Lide 38yd INT TD (C. Byrd kick good)

BHS 28-6—K. Price-Kent TD pass to D. Patterson (C. Byrd kick good)

Third Quarter

DRHS 28-12—S. Lipscomb 4yd TD run (kick no good)

Fourth Quarter

BHS 35-12—D. Cook TD pass to D. Patterson (C. Byrd kick good)

Bassett

303 total yards

183 rushing yards

120 passing yards

Rushing

Zycheus Hylton 17/110yds, TD

Avion McRae 3/18yds

Jaylen Lide 1/16yds

David Cook 2/39yds

Passing

Keelan Price-Kent 9/17, 96yds, TD

David Cook 2/2, 24yds, TD

Receiving

Jaylen Lide 5/71yds

Donald Patterson 4/3yds, 2TD

JeShaun Turner 1/8yds

Defense

Jaylen Lide 2INT, 38yd TD

Demetrius Dillard INT

Chatham 34, Martinsville 16

Scoring Summary

First quarter

Chatham 6:56—J. Breedlove 20yd run—CHS 7-0

Martinsville 3:00—L. Hairston 5yd run—7-7

Chatham 0:04—Z. Cornell 63yd pass to S. Riley—14-7

Second quarter

Chatham 4:57—Aidan Hodnett 2yd run—20-7

Martinsville 2:01—T. Giles 29yd field goal—20-10

Chatham 0:25—Aidan Hodnett 15yd run—27-10

Third quarter

Martinsville 2:02—L. Hairston 4yd run—27-16

Fourth quarter

Chatham 6:35—J. Breedlove 9yd run—34-16

Martinsville

Rushing

Marcus Long—11/83

Latrell Hairston—11/13, 2TD

Jordan Smith—1/1

Passing

Marcus Long—5/14, 56yds, INT

Receiving

Cayden Walker—3/13yds

Latrell Hairston—1/8

Jordan Smith—1/35