Four local high school football teams finished early season non-district play this week, and Magna Vista and Patrick County were able to come away with wins.

Here’s a look at what you missed on the gridiron on Friday night.

Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21

After starting the season with back-to-back wins, Magna Vista had a bye in Week 3 that could have affected their momentum.

But the Warriors didn’t show any signs of slowing down in Week 4, finding the endzone six times in a 41-21 victory over Franklin County on Friday in Rocky Mount.

The Warriors scored first on a 3 yard touchdown run by Ethan Dukes, the first of four TDs by the sophomore running back on the night.

Just 19 seconds after Magna Vista’s initial touchdown, the Eagles responded with a 67 yard TD from Winston Davenport to Haven Mullins to tie the score at 7-7, which would hold through the end of the first.

Fifteen seconds into the second quarter, Magna Vista quarterback Simeon Moore found Torian Younger for a 40 yard touchdown, the fourth TD connection for the pair this season and Younger’s lone catch of the night.

Just before the half, Davenport again threw a touchdown, this time to Ryder Gardner to tie the score at 14-14.

Franklin County briefly took the lead just after the half on a 3 yard touchdown run by J-Shawn Rigney, but the Warriors would respond with four unanswered touchdowns, three of which came from Dukes.

Dukes scored on a 1 yard run to tie the score at 21-21. Tahjir Hairston had a 9 yard touchdown run midway through the third to extend Magna Vista’s lead, and Dukes added TDs of 40 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter for all the insurance his team would need.

Hairston led Magna Vista on the ground with 16 carries for 135 yards. The Warriors finished with 276 rushing yards as a team.

Moore was 7-for-9 passing for 62 yards. J’mere Hairston had four catches for 12 yards receiving, and three carries for 47 yards rushing.

Friday was the third straight loss for Franklin County (1-3).

The Magna Vista defense also grabbed two interceptions and held their third straight opponent to 21 points or fewer. The Warriors are outscoring opponents 135-33 this season.

Patrick County 17, Chatham 14

Patrick County had more than 300 yards rushing, but it was special teams that again brought the Cougars a home win on Friday over Chatham.

With five minutes remaining and the score tied, 14-14, Cougars kicker Reyli Martinez-Tejeda put through a 35 yard field goal for the eventual game-winner.

Martinez-Tejeda also finished the night 2-2 on extra points.

The Cougars trailed, 7-0, early, but responded with a 3 yard touchdown just before the half to tie the score going into the break.

Another touchdown run in the third quarter gave PC its first lead of the night, but Chatham responded to tie the score heading into the fourth.

For the second straight week, senior Aden Penn led PC on the ground with 16 carries for 130 yards, giving the running back 374 yards rushing over the last two games.

Cougars QB Easton Harris added 12 carries for 78 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jay Howard had four carries for 68 yards and a TD.

Harris completed just one pass on the night, a 10 yard completion to Penn.

PC finished with 356 rushing yards, their second straight week of more than 340 yards rushing as a team.

The Cougars defense had four sacks—Joshua Jimrusti had two, and Trevor Joyce and Paul Pascale had one each.

Jerry Howard also had a blocked kick on special teams.

With the win, PC improves to 3-1 on the year, their best record through four games since 2007.

William Byrd 31, Bassett 0

William Byrd travelled to Bassett and handed the Bengals their first shutout loss since Week 1 of 2019.

The two teams were scoreless through the first quarter, but the Terriers high-powered offense went to work from there, scoring on a 1 yard run and a 37 yard pass in the second quarter to go into the half up, 14-0.

Byrd added TDs on a 30 yard pass, a 34 yard run, and a 6 yard pass in the second half to run away with the game.

The Terriers had 112 yard passing and 194 yards rushing in the win.

Bassett falls to 2-2 on the year with the loss.

Dan River 56, Martinsville 27

Dan River snapped a two game losing streak with a decisive home win over Martinsville on Friday.

The Wildcats led, 8-6, midway through the first quarter, but Martinsville took the lead later in the frame on a touchdown run by quarterback Marcus Long.

Dan River retook the lead on a touchdown pass in the second quarter, and scored twice more in the second to take a 32-13 lead at the half.

After Martinsville cut the lead to 12 early in the third, Dan River went on to outscore the Bulldogs, 24-7, the rest of the way.

Long led the Bulldogs with three rushing touchdowns of 10, 35, and 20 yards. Long also threw a 20 yard TD to fellow senior Jordan Smith.

Player of the Week – Magna Vista running back Ethan Dukes

Dukes found the endzone four times in the Warriors win over Franklin County on Friday, becoming the first local player this season to score four rushing touchdowns in one game.

The sophomore averaged 5.9 yards per carry on Friday, and is now averaging 5 yards per carry in three games this fall.

Stat of the Week

As Piedmont District schools finish non-district play, it’s becoming obvious which teams are at the top of the league.

Through four weeks of the season, Magna Vista (3-0) and Bassett (2-2) are the only teams in the PD with wins. The other five schools – G.W.-Danville, Mecklenburg County, Martinsville, Halifax County, and Tunstall – are a combined 0-18.

Looking Ahead

- Halifax County at Bassett

The Bengals come home again this week and look to start Piedmont District play with a win when they take on Halifax on Friday.

Bassett has won three straight meetings with the Comets, outscoring HCHS 126-33 in that span. The Bengals defeated Halifax, 35-13, last fall.

In two losses this season, Bassett has allowed at least 28 points. In two wins, they’ve allowed just 10 and 12 points. In both wins, they also scored at least 34 points.

Halifax has been outscored 150-40 in three games this season. The Comets are coming off of a bye in Week 4.

Kickoff at BHS on Friday is at 7 p.m.

- Tunstall at Magna Vista

The Warriors bring their unbeaten record back to Ridgeway this week to take on a winless Tunstall squad.

The Trojans have lost 15 straight games dating back to the 2021 season. Their last win came in Week 9 of the 2021 fall.

Tunstall is coming off of a 36-0 home loss to Staunton River last week. They’ve been shutout in two straight contests, and have yet to score more than one touchdown in a game.

Magna Vista has won three straight against Tunstall, and 13 of the last 14.

Kickoff in Ridgeway on Friday is at 7 p.m.

- Mecklenburg County at Martinsville

The Bulldogs are still looking for the first win for first year head coach Joe Fielder, and they come home this week to take on another winless squad.

Mecklenburg County (0-4) is coming off of a 42-15 home loss to Central (Lunenburg) last Friday. The 15 points scored by the Phoenix last week is the most they’ve had in a game this season. They’ve been shutout once and scored 13 and 7 points in two other games.

Mecklenburg has been outscored by opponents 130-35 this season.

This is the first ever matchup for Martinsville and Mecklenburg, which opened in the fall of 2022 and is in its first season of Piedmont District football play.

Kickoff at Martinsville High School on Friday is at 7 p.m.

- Patrick County at Carroll County

The Cougars open play in the Three Rivers District against their long-time rival, Carroll County, the first time the foes will play against one another while competing in the same district.

Carroll comes into Friday 1-3 with three straight losses, most recently a 28-21 loss to George Wythe on Friday.

The 28 points last week is the most the Cavaliers have allowed an opponent this season. Despite the losing record, Carroll has only been outscored, 77-63. None of their losses have come by more than a touchdown.

Carroll is 9-3 against the Cougars since 2007, and won the most recent meeting, 56-25, last fall.

Kickoff at CCHS on Friday is at 7 p.m.

This Week’s Box Scores

Magna Vista 41, Franklin County 21

MVHS 7 – 7 – 14 – 13 —- 41

FCHS 7 – 7 – 7 – 0 —- 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

MVHS 3:42 – E. Dukes 3yd run (kick good)

FCHS 3:23 – W. Davenport 67yd pass to H. Mullins (kick good)

Second Quarter

MVHS 11:45 – S. Moore 40yd pass to Torian Younger (kick good)

FCHS 1:40 – W. Davenport 3yd pass to R. Gardner (kick good)

Third Quarter

FCHS 9:42 – J. Rigney 3yd run (kick good)

MVHS 8:56 – E. Dukes 1yd run (kick good)

MVHS 5:29 – T. Hairston 9yd run (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

MVHS 3:47 – E. Dukes 40yd run (kick no good)

MVHS 1:58 – E. Dukes 3yd run (kick good)

Magna Vista

Rushing

Tahjir Hairston 16/135yds, TD

Ethan Dukes 14/83yds, 4TDs

Christopher Breshers 3/3yds

J’mere Hairston 3/47yds

Simeon Moore 5/8yds

Passing

Simeon Moore 7/9, 62yds, TD

Receiving

J’mere Hairston 4/12yds

Jolen Schoelfield 2/10yds

Torian Younger 1/40yds, TD

Patrick County 17, Chatham 14

PCHS 0 – 7 – 7 – 3 – 17

CHS 0 – 7 – 7 – 0 – 14

Patrick County

Rushing

Easton Harris 12/78yds, TD

Joshua Jimrusti 2/20yds

Aden Penn 16/130yds

Jay Howard 4/68yds, TD

Stephen Spencer 17/60yds

Passing

Easton Harris 1/4, 10yds

Receiving

Aden Penn 1/10yds